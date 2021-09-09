What's on TV for Thursday, September 9
By Emily Price
The NFL season opener is tonight!
The NFL season opener is tonight! Kat wins a free trip to Puerto Rico for herself and a friend on a new episode of Call Me Kat, and Savannah's plans for her new house send Todd reeling on a new episode of Chrisley Knows Best.
NFL Football
Tonight the Dallas Cowboys (6-10 in 2020) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) in the NFL season opener. Tonight's game is being played at Raymond James Stadium.
Watch at 8:20pm EDT on NBC
Coroner
Tonight on a new episode of Coroner, Jenny and Donovan help a young girl who seeks the truth about her father's death.
Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW
Call Me Kat
Tonight on Call Me Kat, Kat wins a free trip to Puerto Rico for herself and a friend, but she doesn't have anyone to go with her. Her friends convince her to go alone, but she makes a last-minute change of plans.
Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX
The Outpost
Tonight on The Outpost, Talon and Zed see ominous visions beneath the Outpost. Garret tests his relationship with Talon. Janzo solves the riddle of an old relic.
Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW
Chrisley Knows Best
Tonight on Chrisley Knows Best, Savannah's plans for her new house send Todd reeling. Todd goes overboard with Grayson's new truck.
Watch at 9pm EDT on USA
