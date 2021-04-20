What's on TV for Tuesday, April 20

Tonight the Carolina Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Max is forced to examine the inequities in child labor for women of color on New Amsterdam, and Kenan struggles to keep his kids occupied while teachers are on strike on a new episode of Kenan.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

🇬🇧 For the best of what's on UK TV today, check out WhatsOnTV.co.uk

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Carolina Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning. tonight's game is being played from the home of the Lightning, Amalie Arena.

Watch at 10pm EDT on FOX Sports

Prodigal Son

Tonight on a new episode of Prodigal Son, Bright throws himself into a new case involving an escalating killer that has Edrisa's online vigilante group, despite some concerns from Gil.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

New Amsterdam

On a new episode of New Amsterdam, Max is forced to examine the inequities in child labor for women of color. Bloom must deal with an overcrowded ED. Sharpe helps Dr. Agnes Kao with a gut-wrenching diagnosis.

Watch at 10pm EDT on NBC

Supergirl

Tonight on a new episode of Supergirl, Supergirl finds an opportunity to escape from the Phantom Zone but it comes with some dangerous strings attached. Meanwhile, Lena joins the Super Friends on a mission.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Young Rock

Tonight's new episode of Young Rock is set in Hawaii in 1982. While Ata prepares for her Star Search audition, Rocky takes an unorthodox approach to helping Dewey deal with some bullies.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere

While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: On a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. Sasquatch follows David as he revisits the Redwoods twenty-five years later, in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story, he’ll be taken down a path that’s far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Kenan

Tonight on a new episode of Kenan, when the teachers go on strike, everyone has to pitch in to keep the kids occupied. Rick sets up a unique schoolroom in the morning show conference room.

Watch at 8:30pm EDT on NBC

Big Sky

Big Sky is back tonight with a brand new episode. Tonight Cassie and Jenny each face a dangerous attempt to run them out of town while Jerrie has a close encounter with a dangerous threat of her own.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC