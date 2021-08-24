What's on TV for Tuesday, August 24

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the San Diego Padres tonight in some baseball! The remaining five duos hit a LEGO wall tonight on a new episode of LEGO Masters, and Eileen wants to spend time with her estranged daughter, but they refuse to let her on Fantasy Island.



📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the San Diego Padres in some baseball. tonight's game is being played from Petco Park.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ESPN

LEGO Masters

Tonight on a new episode of LEGO Masters, the remaining five duos hit a LEGO wall when they're split into individual challenges, and five dig in to build land creatures, while their partners dive for creations inspired by the sea.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Fantasy Island

Tonight on a new episode of Fantasy Island, Eileen wants to spend time with her estranged daughter, but they refuse to let her.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

Stargirl

Tonight on Stargirl, After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike pleads with Pat to let him join the team. Elsewhere, after seeking help from Thunderbolt, the JSA prepare for a confrontation.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Supergirl

Tonight on a new episode of Supergirl, As Supergirl and Zor-El make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together.

Watch at 9pm EDT on the CW

Tyler Perry's Oval

Tonight on Tyler Perry's Oval, Nancy calls for help with Barry. Blakely and Max express feelings for one another.

Watch at 9pm EDT on BET

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner

Directed by Crystal Moselle and told with an extraordinary collection of never-before-seen archival footage, including reels of newly discovered Olympic footage and home videos from the Jenner family, Caitlyn Jenner traces her life with new insight from winning gold to making the decision to transition to her relationship with her children.

Watch anytime on Netflix