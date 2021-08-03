What's on TV for Tuesday, August 3

The Olympics continue tonight with the men's springboard final in diving and the finals and semifinals in track & field. The Sacramento Kings are taking on the Golden State Warriors in the California Classic tonight, and we're headed to the ballpark tonight on a new episode of Chopped.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full TV guide

Olympics 2020

Coverage of The Olympics continues tonight with coverage of the men's springboard final in diving, finals and semifinals in track & field, including the men's 110m hurdles and women's 400m hurdles (live), and the men's horizontal bar final.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

NBA Summer League Basketball

Tonight the Sacramento Kings are taking on the Golden State Warriors in the California Classic. Tonight's game is being played from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Cal.

Watch at 11pm EDT on ESPN 2

Pray Away

Survivors and ex-leaders of the so-called "conversion therapy" movement speak out about its harm to the LGBTQ community and its devastating persistence.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Chopped

We're headed to the ballpark tonight on a new episode of Chopped. When four competitors get ballpark foods in the baskets, the judges have high expectations.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Though claims of extraterrestrial encounters have long been dismissed, many believe the existence of UFOs is not just likely, but a certainty.

Watch anytime on Netflix

House Hunters

Tonight on House Hunters, a musical couple is moving from their cramped Boston apartment to New Jersey, where they seek the freedom to rock as loudly as they want.

Watch at 10pm EDT on HGTV

Body Cam

Like watching police body cam footage? Tonight on a new episode of Body Cam, in Indiana, an armed gunman terrorizes a VFW bingo hall and in Ohio, a shoplifter with a taser leaves a path of destruction in her wake.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ID