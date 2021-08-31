What's on TV for Tuesday, August 31

Marie Kondo is back on Netflix today in Sparking Joy! It's semifinal night tonight on America's Got Talent, and percussionist Alma revisits her family's past to understand why they disapprove of her career on a new episode of Fantasy Island.



Capital One College Bowl

Tonight the Capital One College Bowl is hosted by NFL legend Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper Manning serving as sidekick, the semifinal round tonight concludes with USC versus Alabama.

Sparking Joy

Global organization icon and author Marie Kondo is back to help people transform their homes while transforming their lives in surprising and emotional ways in the new Netflix series, Sparking Joy. Marie takes her life-changing method a step further to help three deserving businesses organize their workplace along with an emotional tidy up of one employee's life whether it's in the home, work, personal life and/or relationships. Viewers will also step into Marie’s home to meet her family and get a glimpse into how she tidies up her daily life!

America's Got Talent

Tonight the first batch of America's Got Talent semifinalists performs at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in front of the judges. The most spectacular acts will be catapulted into the finals through viewers' votes.

Fantasy Island

Tonight on a new episode of Fantasy Island, percussionist Alma revisits her family's past to understand why they disapprove of her career.

Only Murders in the Building

From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman & John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

LEGO Masters

Tonight on LEGO Masters, the sleeves come off when the teams are challenged to take the lamest LEGO neighborhoods and create an action-packed dream house in a home renovation-inspired game of "Flip My Block!"

