What's on TV for Tuesday, December 29

Basketball fans can catch not one but two NBA games tonight starting at 7:30. If basketball isn’t your thing, then there are new episodes of both Supermarket Steakout and Chopped on tonight, as well as the release of the new Showtime documentary Assault in the Ring, following the 1983 junior-middleweight fight between boxers Billy Collins Jr. and Luis Resto.

NBA Basketball

Tonight at 7:30pm the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Miami Heat live. Tonight’s game will be broadcast from American Airlines Arena, the home of the Miami Heat. Later, the New Orleans Pelicans are taking on the Phoenix Suns at 10pm.

Watch at 7:30pm EST on TNT

Assault in the Ring

In 1983 a junior-middleweight fight between boxers Billy Collins Jr. and Luis Resto went terribly wrong when Collins ended up being beaten badly due to padding being removed from Resto’s gloves. Tonight Showtime takes a look at the legendary bout, including interviews with Resto's trainer, Panama Lewis; Collins' widow Andrea; and former New York Athletic Commission chairman Jack Prenderville.

Watch at 7pm EST on Showtime

Supermarket Stakeout

Alex Guarnaschelli is hosting a new episode of Supermarket Stakeout tonight. Tonight the chefs are challenged to find a cart of created a stacked dish and later create some classic fine French food.

Watch at 10pm EST on Food Network

Chopped

On Chopped tonight, the chefs get thrown a curveball when they have to prepare a meal with a combination of seafood as well as a bouquet of pickles.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Tonight on a new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney and Ryan clash and her friends try to convince her to move back to Greensboro. Buddy's new girlfriend shows up to a party, which makes Whitney start to be concerned that she's going to lose her "quarantine husband."

Watch at 9pm EST on TLC