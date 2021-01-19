What's on TV for Tuesday, January 19

The live-action version of Cinderella is airing tonight on ABC. NCIS is back with two brand new episodes, Glenn Close is learning more about her roots on Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr., and all 9 seasons of How I Met Your Mother arrives today on Amazon Prime Video.

NCIS

NCIS is back tonight with two brand new back-to-back episodes. Tonight McGee and his wife Delilah's Bahamian vacation turns into a high-stakes mission when an NCIS investigation has ties to the island. Later, Gibbs and Fornell's crusade to find the head of the drug ring responsible for Fornell's daughter Emily's overdose comes to a climax.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

Cinderella

If you’re looking for something to watch with the kids tonight, ABC is showing Cinderella. Tonight’s 2-hour show is a modern update to the classic and stars Lily James, Cate Blanchett, and Richard Madden.

Watch at 8pm EST on ABC

How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother fans can relive the entire series now on Prime Video. Seasons 1-9 of the show were added to the streamer today. The show follows the story of 27-year-old Ted Mosby who lives in New York with his friends Marshall and Lily, and hangs out with a womanizing man named Barney and a Canadian news reporter named Robin.

Watch anytime on Amazon Prime Video

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is back tonight with a new episode. Tonight Jenna helps Maggie find her creative spark again, while Maggie continues to deal with bad dreams that have started to affect her personal life.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.

We all come from somewhere. Tonight on Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. he works with Glenn Close and John Waters to determine their lineages as well as what relatives they might have now that they aren’t aware of.

Watch at 8pm EST on PBS

Hello Ninja: Season 4

In their fourth season, Wesley, Georgie and Pretzel go on more fun-filled adventures, solve mysteries and learn important life lessons along the way.

Watch anytime on Netflix