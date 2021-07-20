What's on TV for Tuesday, July 20

Softball returns to the Olympics tonight for the first time since the 2008 games. Contestants are tasked with building an exact replica of Will Arnett's LEGO Lamborghini from memory tonight on a new episode of LEGO Masters, and The Flash enlists a host of speedster allies on a new episode of The Flash.

Olympics

Softball returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2008 as host nation Japan faces Australia in the first game of the tournament in Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium. This is an early-round game — the Opening Ceremonies aren't until July 23. (And as a reminder, Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of the U.S. East Coast, and 16 hours ahead of the U.S. West Coast.)

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC Sports

LEGO Masters

In the first challenge on LEGO Masters tonight, contestants are tasked with building an exact replica of Will Arnett's LEGO Lamborghini all from memory.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Mental Samurai

Tonight on Mental Samurai, Host Rob Lowe welcomes new contestants including a competitive baton twirler, a CSI Forensic Scientist, a former Navy Cryptologist and a Pre-Med Student.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX

The Flash

Tonight on The Flash, The Flash enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris and his children from the future, Bart and Nora West-Allen, to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary.

Watch at 8pm EDT on the CW

Frontline

Tonight Frontline is investigating the consequences of America's withdrawal from Afghanistan. With exclusive access to a militant wing of the Taliban, and the story of Iran's growing influence across the country.

Watch at 10pm EDT on PBS

Chopped

Tonight on Chopped, in the wild conclusion of Alton Brown's Maniacal Baskets Tournament, Alton has a big announcement that's sure to get the chefs fired up.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network