What's on TV for Tuesday, March 2

Tonight New Amsterdam returns to NBC for a new season. The CW has a new episode of Superman & Lois airing tonight, Blind Auditions are continuing on The Voice, and Netflix is dropping a new documentary on the life of The Notorious B.I.G.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the Boston Celtics in some basketball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Celtics, TD Garden.

Watch at 7:30pm EST

New Amsterdam

Hospital drama New Amsterdam returns to TV tonight with a brand new episode. On tonight's episode, the hospital is still trying to deal with pandemic-related issues when a plane lands in the East River, making the situation a lot more complicated.

Watch anytime on NBC

Superman & Lois

Tonight on a new episode of the new CW show Superman & Lois, Lois and Clark work to adjust to their new lives in Smallville. Part of that adjustment is trying to making an important decision involving one of their sons.

Watch at 9pm EST on the CW

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Featuring rare footage and in-depth interviews, this Netflix Original documentary celebrates the life of The Notorious B.I.G. on his journey from hustler to rap king.

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Voice

Blind Auditions continue tonight on The Voice as the show tries to select the people that will move on to the actual show down the line.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

Prodigal Son

Tonight on a new episode of Prodigal Son, Malcom puts his focus on his next case, the tale of a famous plastic surgeon that has been murdered. Meanwhile, he's also trying to deal with some of the latest events with Ainsley, and his father manages to get a job in the infirmary.

Watch at 9pm EST on FOX

Charles & Diana: 1983

In 1983 the most famous couple in the world arrived in Alice Springs, Australia for a historic royal tour. Greeted by oceans of cheering fans, packing and lining each and every street. Fans and admirers full of hope, optimism and love for the Prince and Princess. All is not what it seems– a closer look back on this expansive royal tour reveals a much more foreboding and grueling reality. From Australia to New Zealand this is an incredible look at the 1983 royal tour like never before.

Watch anytime on Hulu

Kenan

Tonight on a new episode of Kenan, "Wake Up With Kenan!" adds a fourth hour, which causes him to struggle with the additional work. Rick tries to suggest that Kenan perhaps say "no" more to people so he's able to handle all his responsibilities better.

Watch at 8:30pm on NBC