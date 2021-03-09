What's on TV for Tuesday, March 9

We’re almost done with the blind auditions portion of The Voice. Round four of those auditions is happening tonight. The team is working through new challenges tonight on New Amsterdam, and the Carolina Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Nashville Predators.

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Carolina Hurricanes are hitting the ice against the Nashville Predators. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Hurricanes, PNC Arena.

Watch at 7pm EST on FOX Sports

The Voice

We're on to part four of the blind auditions tonight for the next season of The Voice. Tonight you'll be able to see some of the hopefuls for this season of the show, and see who the judges decide to allow to continue on in the contest.

Watch at 9pm EST on NBC

New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam returned for a new season last week. Tonight Max is forced to face the consequences of one of his policies with heartbreaking results. Kapoor is still fighting for his life against COVID, and Bloom starts to come to a surprising realization about Iggy.

Watch at 10pm EST on NBC

The Resident

Tonight on a new episode of The Resident, Nic returns back to Chastain, but on her first day back the man who attacked her is admitted to the ER, causing her to confront her trauma head-on.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

Superman & Lois

Tonight on a new episode of the CW's new series Superman & Lois, Clark shares some of his Kryptonian history with Jordan and Jonathan during a family breakfast. Meanwhile, Lois and Chrissy dig deeper to uncover the truth about Morgan Edge.

Watch at 9pm EST on the CW