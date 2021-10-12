What's on TV for Tuesday, Oct. 12

The battle rounds continue tonight on The Voice! Eve and Ty venture into the forest on a risky hunting expedition on a new episode of La Brea, and Raptor has a run-in with the police on a new episode of The Resident.

📺 See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide.

Tonight Appalachian State is taking on Louisiana (Lafayette)in some football. tonight's game is being played from Cajun Field.

Watch at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 2.

The Voice

The battle rounds continue tonight on a new episode of The Voice, as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenoweth, Dierks Bentley and Camila Cabello to prepare their artists to go head-to-head.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

2021 MLB Playoffs

The Braves vs Brewers and Dodgers vs Giants series continue, each playing Game 4 elimination games.

Watch Braves vs Brewers at 5 p.m. ET, Dodgers vs Giants at 9 p.m. ET. Both game are on TBS.

La Brea

On a new episode of La Brea, with the survivors' food supply dwindling, Eve and Ty venture into the forest on a risky hunting expedition only to face unexpected dangers that threaten their survival.

Watch at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

While COVID-19 exacerbates vulnerabilities across the world, unsung heroes in all levels of society help the tide turn toward a brighter future.

Watch anytime on Netflix.

The Resident

On a new episode of The Resident, in trying to find a way to channel his emotions, Conrad puts all his effort in looking for answers. Raptor has a run-in with the police that ends up taking a surprising turn.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Supergirl

Tonight on a new episode of Supergirl, Supergirl continues to fight Nyxly for the remaining totems but after Nyxly kidnaps William, Supergirl realizes she needs to take a more proactive stance to keep National City safe.

Watch at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

The Movies That Made Us Season 3

Chills, thrills and behind-the-scenes brawls: Insiders reveal the stories behind more of your favorite megahits in this funny, eye-opening docuseries.

Watch anytime on Netflix.