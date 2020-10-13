What's on TV for Tuesday, October 13

If you're on the hunt for something new to watch, there’s still time to get in on the beginning of FOX’s newest show neXt. Episode two airs tonight. Jenna Fischer’s podcast crew takes on Scott Foley’s family on Celebrity Family Feud this evening, and The Tennessee Titans battle the Buffalo Bills in Tuesday night football.

Despite some COVID concerns, the Buffalo Bills are taking on the Tennessee Titans tonight from Nissan Stadium. The Titans are 12-3 in the last calendar year, including playoffs. Buffalo’s quarterback John Allen has a total of 15 touchdowns for Buffalo.

Watch at 7pm EDT on CBS

neXt

Episode 2 of FOX's newest show neXt airs tonight. In tonight's episode, the artificial intelligence called NEXT escapes the servers of the company that created it and is able to get access to the internet.

Watch tonight at 9pm EDT on FOX

Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 follows the stories of some of the women who starred in MTV's 16 and Pregnant. On tonight's show, Jade ends up getting caught between her mom and Sean; however, a drug test might clear things up between them.

Watch at 8pm EDT on MTV

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

After years on the grind, Bert Kreischer sets out on a purifying retreat to a remote cabin to cleanse his “mind, body and soul." In The Cabin with Bert Kreischer, a new 5-episode docu-series, the comedian is joined by his celebrity friends as he attempts bizarre therapy techniques, intense physical challenges, and ridiculously improvised encounters with nature. Special guests include Anthony Anderson, Big Jay Oakerson, Bobby Lee, Caitlyn Jenner, Deon Cole, Donnell Rawlings, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Iglesias, Joel McHale, Joey Diaz, Kaley Cuoco, Nikki Glaser, and Tom Segura.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Celebrity Family Feud

Tonight on Celebrity Family Feud, Jenna Fischer and the "Office Ladies" podcast crew take on actor Scott Foley and his friends and family. In the next game, the cast of "mixed-ish" faces off with Disney Channel moms.

Watch at 10pm EDT on ABC