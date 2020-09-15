What's on TV for Tuesday, September 15

Tonight you can celebrate taco Tuesday by learning about the food’s history on Netflix. On The Arena tonight, NBA stars Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade and Draymond Green talk about important topics impacting the world today such as COVID and systemic racism, and today is the debut of Michael McIntyre’s comedy special Showman.

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

It’s Taco Tuesday! Many of the most popular taco styles have long, rich, little-known histories. Explore some of them in Season 2 of this eye-opening, mouth-watering food adventure.

Watch anytime on Netflix

America's Got Talent

It’s semi-finals night on America’s Got Talent tonight. Everyone should be bringing their A game to their performances tonight. If you watch live, you can also vote for your favorite to potentially help them move along in the petition and get closer to that prize money.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Multi-award winning comedian Michael McIntyre makes his Netflix Original Stand-up comedy special debut with Michael McIntyre: Showman. Fresh off his ‘Big World Tour,’ playing to over 800,000 fans in sold out arenas across the globe, the comedic superstar recalls international encounters like avoiding shark attacks in Australia, New Zealanders’ strange relationship with vowels, the difference between performing for a US audience vs. a British audience, as well as his trademark tales of family life. Filmed at the iconic London Palladium.

Watch anytime on Netflix

The Arena

In The Arena, NBA stars Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade and Draymond Green head important societal conversations surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, Black Lives Matter, systemic racism and other topics, with host Cari Champion.

Watch at 8pm EDT on TNT

Chopped

It's wild times in the kitchen tonight on Chopped as the chefs get loco with Loco Moco, a Hawaiian comfort food, in round one. The finalists are challenged to use a weird coffee and a crunchy cake in their desserts.

Watch at 9pm on the Food Network