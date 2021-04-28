What's on TV for Wednesday, April 28

Tonight President Biden is addressing a joint session of congress, the St. Louis Blues are hitting the ice against Minnesota Wild, and Nick Cannon is hosting "The Maskie Awards."

Presidential Address

Tonight President Joe Biden is making a Presidential Address to a joint session of congress. The two-hour address is being covered by a number of different stations including CBS, ABC , NBC, FOX and PBS.

Watch at 9pm EDT on CBS, ABC , NBC, FOX and PBS.

NHL Hockey

Tonight the St. Louis Blues are hitting the ice against Minnesota Wild. Tonight's game is being played from home of the Wild, the Xcel Energy Center.

Watch starting at 7pm EDT on NBC Sports

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Washington Wizards. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Wizards, Capital One Arena.

Watch at 7:45pm EDT on ESPN

The Masked Singer

Tonight for the first time ever, Nick Cannon is hosting "The Maskie Awards," a special sing-a-long episode celebrating the best of Season Five.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

The Goldbergs

Tonight on a new episode of The Goldbergs, following Erica and Geoff's breakup, Murray decides to take Erica out on a daddy-daughter date to cheer her up. Meanwhile, Adam is excited to participate in the school senior prank.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ABC

The Handmaid's Tale: Season 4 Premiere

In the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid's Tale, June strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

Watch anytime on Hulu