The Super Bowl is the most exciting event of the NFL season. The NFL Draft, however, is what keeps us going between February and August. And the 2021 NFL Draft will be as exciting as any.

That's due in no small part to the rookie talent that's on its way into the NFL.

The first three picks are expected to be quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence is likely to go first to the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving new coach Urban Meyer a franchise QB out of the gate. The New York Jets are expected to grab BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. Again, a safe pick. And we could well see the 49ers go with Alabama QB Mac Jones. (There's a little more speculation around that pick, though.)

Regardless, it's going to be an interesting time — just as it always is.

Here's how to watch all all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft:

How to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

All seven rounds of the NFL Draft will be televised this year from Cleveland. Here's how they break down:

Round 1: 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 29

Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. Eastern on Friday, April 30

Rounds 4-7: Noon Eastern on Saturday, May 1

And there's no shortage of ways to watch. The NFL Draft will be available on ESPN, the NFL Network — and on the broadcast ABC channel. All seven rounds across all three days.

That pretty much means you're covered with every major streaming service in the United States, be it Hulu With Live TV (which is the most popular), YouTube TV, Sling TV or FuboTV.

Is one better than the other? Sure. But it really depends on your needs.

Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV are the simplest — each has a single plan. FuboTV has a couple of plans, but you can get ABC and ESPN on the least expensive which, like Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV, comes in at $65 a month.

Sling TV is a little different. It has two tracks — Sling Orange, and Sling Blue. Separately, they're $35 a month. Sling Blue has the NFL Network, and Sling Orange has ESPN. You can get both plans for just $50 a month, though, which still comes out less expensive than the other options. (And that's after the Sling TV free trial.)

Or the least expensive method? Just get an over-the-air antenna, rig it up, and watch your local ABC affiliate.