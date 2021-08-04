What's on TV for Wednesday, August 4

The Olympics continue tonight with the semifinal match in women's beach volleyball. The Atlanta Braves are taking on the St. Louis Cardinals in some baseball tonight, and Paris Hilton’s new cooking show, Cooking With Paris, makes its debut on Netflix today.

Olympics 2020

Coverage of the Olympics continues tonight. Live coverage tonight includes a semifinal match in women's beach volleyball; track & field finals in men's shot put, 110m hurdles and triple jump, as well as the men's and women's 4x100m relay.

Watch at 8pm EDT on NBC

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Atlanta Braves are taking on the St. Louis Cardinals in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from Busch Stadium.

Watch at 8pm EDT on ESPN

Masterchef

Tonight on Masterchef, legendary Michelin Star chef Morimoto sets the bar high with his monkfish demonstration for the aspiring chefs, leaving the cooks desperate to impress in their first elimination challenge.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

Cooking With Paris

Would you eat something made by Paris Hilton? With an anyone-can-cook attitude, Paris Hilton adds her own flair to every dish in this new Netflix show inspired by the socialite's YouTube channel. Fun is just one edible glitter bomb away on this unique cooking show.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Two childhood friends go from high school dropouts to the most powerful drug kingpins in Miami in this true story of a crime saga that spanned decades.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Guy's Grocery Games

Tonight on Guy's Grocery Games, Guy Fieri challenges four Food Network stars into preparing a dinner with ingredients from five sections of the store.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network