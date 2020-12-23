What's on TV for Wednesday, December 23

Think your neighbors have a huge holiday light display? Tonight we’ll see who has the best in the country on The Great Christmas Light Fight. Chefs are cooking from home tonight on Guy’s Grocery Games, and on Forged in Fire the smiths are making blades out of steel from Santa’s sleigh.

NBA Basketball

Tonight at 7:30pm EST, the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Boston Celtics. Tonight’s game will be played from TD Garden.

Watch at 7:30pm EST on TNT

Guy's Grocery Games

It’s time for another pandemic episode of Guy’s Grocery Games. Tonight Guy and his son Hunter send just one box of groceries to three of the chefs that have already won the show. Using just the 15 items in their box they’ll have to create a hot lunch as well as a Sunday supper.

Watch at 9pm EST on Food Network

The Great Christmas Light Fight

It’s down to the final lights tonight on The Great Christmas Light Fight. Tonight four families compete with their best lighting displays in order to win the $50,000 prize.

Watch at 9pm EST on ABC

Home Town

Tonight on a new episode of Home Town, Erin and Ben inject European charm into their home while sharing some of their own insights from being a well-traveled military couple.

Watch at 8pm EST on HGTV

Forged in Fire

Tonight’s Forged in Fire in holiday-themed. Tonight the smiths are salvaging steel from Santa’s sleigh in order to forge their own signature blades. After two rounds of tonight’s competition, two of the smiths head home in order to recreate the iconic blade that was carried by George Washington during the American Revolution.

Watch at 9pm EST on the History Channel

The Midnight Sky

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

Watch anytime on Netflix