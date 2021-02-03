What's on TV for Wednesday, February 3

Sports fans have a lot to choose from tonight. The Indiana Pacers are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in basketball, the Boston Bruins are hitting the ice in a battle against the Philadelphia Flyers, and CBS is taking a look at some of the best Super Bowl commercials of the past.

The Masked Dancer is deciding who moves on the semi-finals tonight, and graduation day is around the corner for the cast of Riverdale.

NBA Basketball

Tonight the Indiana Pacers are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:15pm ET. Tonight’s game is being played from the home of the Bucks, Fiserve Forum. Later at 9:30pm EST, the Phoenix Suns are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans. That game is being played from the home of the Pelicans, Smoothie King Center.

Watch starting at 7:15pm EST on ESPN

NHL Hockey

Tonight the Boston Bruins are hitting the ice in a battle against the Philadelphia Flyers. Tonight's game will be played from the home of the Flyers, Wells Fargo Center.

Watch at 8pm EST on NBC Sports

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials

The Super Bowl is right around the corner! Tonight CBS is offering a retrospective look at some of the best commercials that have previously aired during the game. The retrospective highlights some of the best ads from the past 20 years, all in a night 1-hour packages that doesn’t contain any football.

Watch at 8pm EST on CBS

Riverdale

Tonight on a new episode of Riverdale, graduation day is around the corner and the Gand starts to talk about what’s next for all of them. Archie finds out tonight whether or not he’s actually going to be able to graduate along with his classmates, and FP makes a decision about his future with Jellybean.

Watch at 8pm EST on the CW

The Masked Dancer

Tonight the fire remaining dancers compete for a chance to move on to the semi-finals on The Masked Dancer. As always, the panelists, Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale, are trying to figure out who is under all those masks.

Watch at 8pm EST on FOX

All My Friends Are Dead

A group of friends at a New Year’s Eve party go through a whirlwind of events that expose secrets, break hearts - and leads to a shocking outcome.

Watch anytime on Netflix