What's on TV for Wednesday, June 9

With only nine aprons remaining, auctions heat up tonight on Masterchef. The Kansas City Royals are taking on the Los Angeles Angels in some baseball, and Sutton's attempts to move on from her divorce are thwarted by other's opinions on a new episode of The Bold Type.

MLB Baseball

Tonight the Kansas City Royals are taking on the Los Angeles Angels in some baseball. Tonight's game is being played from the home of the Angels, Angel Stadium.

Watch at 9:30pm EDT on ESPN

Masterchef

There are only nine aprons remaining to join the Masterchef kitchen. Tonight the next round of home cooks have just 45 minutes to impress the judges.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

The Bold Type

Tonight on a new episode of The Bold Type, Jane faces unexpected performance reviews that shake her confidence in The Failing Feminist and Sutton's attempts to move on from her divorce are thwarted by other's opinions.

Watch at 10pm EDT on Freeform

Guy's Grocery Games

Tonight on a new episode of Guy's Grocery Games, inspired by his own Flavortown Kitchen takeout service, Guy Fieri sends three all-star competitors his takeout food, which they have to incorporate in two rounds of games.

Watch at 9pm EDT on Food Network

Awake

After a global event wipes out humanity's ability to sleep, a troubled ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her mind spiral into chaos.

Watch anytime on Netflix

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

Passionate about food and ready for fun, critic Daym Drops drops in on America's smokin' hot spots for the best, freshest takes on fried food.

Watch anytime on Netflix