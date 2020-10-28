What's on TV for Wednesday, October 28

Tonight a new group of celebrity contestants perform for the first time on The Masked Singer. American Ninja Warrior moves on the finals tonight, and a new episode of The Conners takes on Halloween, the election, and the pandemic simultaneously.

The Masked Singer

The final group of celebrity contestants take the stage for their first performances of Season Four. Play alongside host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as this masked bunch of celebrity singers wearing all-new custom-made costumes perform as America tries to guess who they are.

Watch at 8pm EDT on FOX

American Ninja Warrior

This season's American Ninja Warrior competition moves into the Finals round with a two-night event to determine this season's champion. 28 top ninjas face up to ten diabolical obstacles including Falling Shelves and Dragonback, which are new to the course this year. The top eight advance to the Power Tower Playoffs to compete head-to-head to determine a winner.

Watch at 9pm EDT on NBC

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Just as Drew and Jonathan begin renovating a couple's home, a tree falls on the property and demolishes the upper floor. With the timeline extended, the Brothers transform the entire house to give the family a safe and beautiful space.

Watch at 9pm EDT on HGTV

The Conners

Halloween and The Election meet the pandemic in tonight's episode of The Conners. Mary is devastated that Halloween has been canceled by the city, so Darlene and Becky enlist Jackie and the rest of the family to create an unforgettable experience. Meanwhile, Mark goes toe-to-toe with another kid at school who doesn't believe in wearing a mask.

Watch at 9pm on ABC

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Addicted to technology, a group of teens attends a rehabilitation camp in the forest, but a sinister force there intends to take them offline forever. From 1-2-3 Production.

Watch anytime on Netflix

I Can See Your Voice

Hosted by Ken Jeong, panelists Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Yvette Nicole Brown and Bob Saget must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with a musical superstar, Train's Pat Monahan.

Watch at 9pm EDT on FOX