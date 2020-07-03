What's on TV for Friday, July 3

Source: Aleks Dorohovich/Unsplash (Image credit: Aleks Dorohovich/Unsplash)

Only in America can you find on TV, the day before Independence Day, the following things on the same day: WWE Wrestling, and the original Broadway Production of Hamilton. You could argue that this country wouldn't be what it is today without both of those things, and you'd be right.

The former — that's WWE Smackdown — is on Fox tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern. The latter lands on Disney+ sometime around 3 a.m. Eastern. Sleep in if you want, or get your Hamilton on. Your call.

Elsewhere, we get a respite from the European soccer for a day, but there's still Formula 1 practice , the PGA Tour plays its second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and IndyCar qualifying rounds things off in the afternoon.

Head on down for the full schedule. All times are Eastern.

Friday's prime-time shows

MacGyver, CBS, 8 p.m.: In the Season 3 finale, MacGyver faces off with a cunning new adversary whose carefully crafted plans put Mac at the epicenter of an impossible choice: save the life of a friend, or save the lives of hundreds of innocents.

Backyard performances from country music artists to celebrate the Fourth of July. Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 p.m.: Magnum helps out his friend Russell Harlan and temporarily works as the head of a hotel's security. He investigates the death of a guest who was thrown from her room's balcony while working on a secret investigation of her own. Also, Icepick is released from jail.

A newsmagazine mixing investigative pieces with human-interest and celebrity features. Blue Bloods, CBS, 10 p.m.: Sean gets a match from an unknown relative from a DNA network, now he does some detective work to figure out who this mystery person might be, and Frank gets a personal request from a woman, Paula Hill, to transfer her son to a safer assignment.

Friday's late-night shows

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC, 11:34 p.m.: Actor/writer/producer Tina Fey, chef Jose Andres.

Friday's sports on TV

Formula 1: Practice, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m., 8:55 a.m.

What's new on Netflix this Friday

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Family): Netflix's new series is based on the best-selling book series, that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single-mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein. Ann M. Martin, the beloved series author and producer on the new series, was the first to conceive the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they conceived and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer.

What's new on Amazon Prime Video this Friday

Hanna: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series

What's new on Hulu this Friday

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

To The Stars (2019)

What's new on HBO this Friday

Los Futbolismos (Aka The Footballest), 2020 (HBO)

What's new on on Disney+ this Friday