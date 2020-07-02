What time will Hamilton be on Disney Plus?

Source: Disney+ (Image credit: Disney+)

Best answer: Look for Hamilton on Disney Plus about 3 a.m. Eastern time on July 3, 2020.

When does Hamilton drop on Disney Plus?

It's finally happening. Hamilton will be available on Disney+ starting July 3, 2020.

OK, but what time will Hamilton hit Disney+?

For the most part, new content hits Disney+ about 3 a.m. Eastern time, or midnight Pacific. So if you're planning on staying up late (or getting up super early) to watch Hamilton on Disney+, that's your target. But it's also an unofficial target, so things are subject to change.

That said, Lin-Manuel Miranda himself has said to expect it at 3 a.m. So it's probably a good bet.

1. I know this now! It's midnight July 3 PST, so that's 3am for us in NY and east coast, do the math til your time zone.

2. Not just one day.

3. You will just have it. For as many times as you like, right next to A Goofy Movie and Talespin and An Extremely Goofy Movie...❤️ https://t.co/v6h260FDSw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2020 June 22, 2020

Will I be able to watch Hamilton more than once? Or after July 3?

Yep! This isn't a one-time viewing, so you don't have to worry about missing your shot. (Sorry not sorry.) Just like everything else on Disney+, you'll be able to watch after the initial premiere.