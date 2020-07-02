Trending

What time will Hamilton be on Disney Plus?

Best answer: Look for Hamilton on Disney Plus about 3 a.m. Eastern time on July 3, 2020.

When does Hamilton drop on Disney Plus?

It's finally happening. Hamilton will be available on Disney+ starting July 3, 2020.

OK, but what time will Hamilton hit Disney+?

For the most part, new content hits Disney+ about 3 a.m. Eastern time, or midnight Pacific. So if you're planning on staying up late (or getting up super early) to watch Hamilton on Disney+, that's your target. But it's also an unofficial target, so things are subject to change.

That said, Lin-Manuel Miranda himself has said to expect it at 3 a.m. So it's probably a good bet.

Will I be able to watch Hamilton more than once? Or after July 3?

Yep! This isn't a one-time viewing, so you don't have to worry about missing your shot. (Sorry not sorry.) Just like everything else on Disney+, you'll be able to watch after the initial premiere.

