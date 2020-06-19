What's on TV for June 19, 2020

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

The weekend is here! And since we still can't quite go out on Friday night and tear it up like we used to, it's a perfect time to chill on the couch and see what the fine folks in television land have brought us.

Whether your thing is broadcast prime-time or late-night — or all the new stuff headed your way on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and Disney — there's no excuse for not finding something to watch today.

And one item that's absolutely worth noting: Starting at 1 p.m., HBO fires up a marathon of its excellent Watchmen series. No subscription necessary — it's totally free.

And, yes, there's even a little bit of live sports to whet your appetite for when things really open back up.

So keep on reading for the full list.

Tonight in prime time

All Rise (CBS), 8 p.m.: Lola immerses herself in the world of online gaming when she presides over her first trial concerning cybercrimes, after two friends go head-to-head over a deleted avatar and all the assets associated with it.

World of Dance (NBC), 8 p.m.: In the final round of "The Qualifiers," the competition gets turned on its head as the judges surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped down warehouse to prove they have what it takes. In "The Callbacks," select acts will have one last chance.

It's WWE from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Masters of Illusion (The CW), 8 p.m.: Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines.

Two American tourists go missing while doing a "No-Go Scavenger Hunt" through some of the world's most dangerous countries. The Phoenix team goes undercover as backpackers to find them and bring them home alive. 20/20 (ABC), 9 p.m.: Robin Roberts interviews survivors Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, the three young women who made national headlines when they bravely escaped their Cleveland kidnapper's home after a decade of captivity.

Great Performances — About Ann (PBS), 9 p.m.: A no-holds-barred theatrical portrait of legendary former Texas Gov. Ann Richards (1991-95), written and performed by Holland Taylor.

Tonight on late-night

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO), 10 p.m.: Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Susan Rice, Conservative writer/author George Will, MSNBC's Malcom Nance, Writer Andrew Sullivan

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Susan Rice, Conservative writer/author George Will, MSNBC's Malcom Nance, Writer Andrew Sullivan The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC), 11:34 p.m.: With Sen. Kamala Harris, rapper Talib Kweli, and comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr.

With Sen. Kamala Harris, rapper Talib Kweli, and comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr. Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS), 11:35 p.m.: News anchor Chris Hayes, music from Brian Wilson.

News anchor Chris Hayes, music from Brian Wilson. Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC), 12:35 a.m.: Monologue and guests.

Monologue and guests. Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC), 12:36 p.m.: Regina King (Watchmen), Ann Patchett (The Dutch House)

Regina King (Watchmen), Ann Patchett (The Dutch House) The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS), 12:37 a.m.: Rounding out the week with some laughs.

Today's sports

Premier League: Norwich vs. Southampton (NBCSN), 12:55 p.m.

Norwich vs. Southampton (NBCSN), 12:55 p.m. PGA Tour: RBC Heritage (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.

RBC Heritage (Golf Channel), 3 p.m. Premier League: Tottenham vs. Manchester United (NBCSN), 3:10 p.m.

New on Netflix today

Babies: Part 2 (Netflix Documentary): As babies make sense of a brand-new world, breakthrough research details how they are already equipped to handle the complexities of human life.

As babies make sense of a brand-new world, breakthrough research details how they are already equipped to handle the complexities of human life. Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary): When Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is critically wounded in Afghanistan, it sets him and his sons on a journey of love, loss, redemption and legacy.

When Sgt. First Class Brian Eisch is critically wounded in Afghanistan, it sets him and his sons on a journey of love, loss, redemption and legacy. Feel the Beat (Netflix Film): After failing to make it on Broadway, April returns to her hometown and reluctantly begins training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition.

After failing to make it on Broadway, April returns to her hometown and reluctantly begins training a misfit group of young dancers for a competition. Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original): Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really.

Teams compete to navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from chairs, hanging from curtains and swinging from chandeliers. Yes, really. Lost Bullet (Netflix Film): A convicted car mechanic is recruited to work for the cops, pimping police vehicles for high-speed chases. But danger will follow him fast.

A convicted car mechanic is recruited to work for the cops, pimping police vehicles for high-speed chases. But danger will follow him fast. Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 (Netflix Original): As Malu and the ladies move on from their recent tragedy, they take on career challenges, new love possibilities and confront injustices with bravery.

As Malu and the ladies move on from their recent tragedy, they take on career challenges, new love possibilities and confront injustices with bravery. One-Way To Tomorrow (Netflix Film): Two strangers cross paths on a train en route to Izmir, bonding over their turbulent — and unexpectedly intertwined — romantic pasts.

Two strangers cross paths on a train en route to Izmir, bonding over their turbulent — and unexpectedly intertwined — romantic pasts. The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix Original): Double crosses, a three-way relationship and a single-issue candidate add up to a mud-flinging race for State Senate that Payton will do anything to win.

Double crosses, a three-way relationship and a single-issue candidate add up to a mud-flinging race for State Senate that Payton will do anything to win. Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family): Two best friends find fun and adventure while living in Rhyme Time Town, a fantastical place filled with beloved nursery rhyme characters.

Two best friends find fun and adventure while living in Rhyme Time Town, a fantastical place filled with beloved nursery rhyme characters. Wasp Network (Netflix Film): Based on a true and gripping story: Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups in the 1990s to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost.

New on Amazon Prime Video today

7500 (2019) - Amazon Original movie

New on Hulu today

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart's War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean's Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

New on Disney+ today

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — Finale Episode 108 "Connections": Jon and Dave look back at some of the Star Wars characters and props that made their way into The Mandalorian. We also take a moment to showcase the 501st legion.

Jon and Dave look back at some of the Star Wars characters and props that made their way into The Mandalorian. We also take a moment to showcase the 501st legion. It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer — Episode 106 "Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs": Bill meets a troupe of performing stunt dogs. Then, he visits a team of water rescue dogs.

Bill meets a troupe of performing stunt dogs. Then, he visits a team of water rescue dogs. Disney Family Sundays — Episode 133 "Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles": The Ruvalcaba family make a craft inspired by Pixar's "Monsters Inc." and "Monsters University."

The Ruvalcaba family make a craft inspired by Pixar's "Monsters Inc." and "Monsters University." One Day At Disney — Episode 129 "Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host": Radio Disney's Candice Valdez fulfills her dream of being an on-air radio personality. In addition to interviewing some of today's top musicians, she also has the unique opportunity to help music's next stars launch their careers. From Miley Cyrus to Ariana Grande, Candice spends her day playing today's hottest tracks and interacting with listeners.

New on HBO today