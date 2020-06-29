What's on TV for Monday, June 29, 2020

Source: Wang John/Unsplash (Image credit: Wang John/Unsplash)

Here we go again, folks! Another work week (or work-from-home week, as the case may be) is underway. But that doesn't mean we should neglect our time in front of the TV. Far from it, actually.

The usual Monday night fare is up for grabs this week — nothing too out of the ordinary going on. But if you do need a few minutes away from work during the day, there's a smattering of European soccer available for your attention.

Keep on reading for the full list of what's up today.

Monday night in prime time

The Neighborhood, CBS, 8 p.m.: The Season 2 premiere: Dave is eager to take on a bigger role in Calvin's annual Yardecue and prove how much a part of the community he's become.

The Season 2 premiere: Dave is eager to take on a bigger role in Calvin's annual Yardecue and prove how much a part of the community he's become. The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, ABC, 8 p.m.: Jojo Fletcher.

Jojo Fletcher. The Titan Games, NBC, 8 p.m.: West Region 3: The Circus Comes To Town.

West Region 3: The Circus Comes To Town. 9-1-1, Fox, 8 p.m.: A murder weapon from a case close to Athena in the early '90s resurfaces. Flashbacks to 1989 show how Athena joined the LAPD and became the police officer she is today.

A murder weapon from a case close to Athena in the early '90s resurfaces. Flashbacks to 1989 show how Athena joined the LAPD and became the police officer she is today. Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The CW, 8 p.m.: Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas.

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas. Bob (Hearts) Abishola, CBS, 8:30 p.m.: After Abishola gives her previous suitor, Chukwuemeka, a Nigerian pharmacist, a second chance, Uncle Tunde goes behind Auntie Olu's back to warn Bob about the other man who's courting his niece.

After Abishola gives her previous suitor, Chukwuemeka, a Nigerian pharmacist, a second chance, Uncle Tunde goes behind Auntie Olu's back to warn Bob about the other man who's courting his niece. All Rise, CBS, 9 p.m.: Lola exercises a rarely used judicial power when she fires a lawyer for failing to provide a robust defense for his client. Also, Mark's dad, Vic, is arrested for murder.

Lola exercises a rarely used judicial power when she fires a lawyer for failing to provide a robust defense for his client. Also, Mark's dad, Vic, is arrested for murder. The Wall, NBC, 9 p.m.: Sisters Karen and Lori started a charity by putting hand dryers for gloves in every classroom to help kids deal with harsh Michigan winters.

Sisters Karen and Lori started a charity by putting hand dryers for gloves in every classroom to help kids deal with harsh Michigan winters. 9-1-1: Lonestar, Fox, 9 p.m.: Owen, Michelle and the 126 crew race to a rattlesnake infestation at a young family's home, and attempt to rescue a man with dementia from a dangerous scene that he created. Meanwhile, Owen adopts a firehouse dog with cancer and Michelle finally learns the truth.

Owen, Michelle and the 126 crew race to a rattlesnake infestation at a young family's home, and attempt to rescue a man with dementia from a dangerous scene that he created. Meanwhile, Owen adopts a firehouse dog with cancer and Michelle finally learns the truth. Penn & Teller: Fool Us, The CW, 9 p.m.: Aspiring magicians, Eric Leclerc, Dev Sherman, Conan Liu and Rubén Vilagrand, are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Aspiring magicians, Eric Leclerc, Dev Sherman, Conan Liu and Rubén Vilagrand, are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Bull, CBS, 10 p.m.: In the Season 4 premiere, Bull prepares for fatherhood, while his work at TAC suffers without his top attorney, Benny, who quit in reaction to Bull's romantic reconnection to his ex-wife and Benny's sister, Isabella. In addition, the team faces a difficult time in court.

In the Season 4 premiere, Bull prepares for fatherhood, while his work at TAC suffers without his top attorney, Benny, who quit in reaction to Bull's romantic reconnection to his ex-wife and Benny's sister, Isabella. In addition, the team faces a difficult time in court. Cannonball, NBC, 10 p.m.: Cannonballs and mullets.

Monday's late-night shows

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC, 11:34 p.m.: Actress Kate Hudson, Alessia Cara

Actress Kate Hudson, Alessia Cara Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS, 11:35 p.m.: Economy reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin, actor John Malkovich.

Economy reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin, actor John Malkovich. Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC, 11:35 p.m.: Actor Mark Ruffalo.

Actor Mark Ruffalo. Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC, 12:36 a.m.: John Oliver stops by.

John Oliver stops by. The Late Late Show With James Corden, CBS, 12:37 a.m.: Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, musician Brandy Clark.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, musician Brandy Clark. A Little Late With Lilly Singh, NBC, 1:36 a.m.: Nico Santos and Sabrina Jalees.

Monday's sports on TV