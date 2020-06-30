What's on TV for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Source: Scheier Hr/Unsplash (Image credit: Scheier Hr/Unsplash)

What's on TV this Tuesday, the final day of June? Glad you asked. Because it turns out to be quite a lot, actually.

On the sports front, there's a ton of soccer, from the Italian Serie A league to the English League Championship — and even a couple of NSWL games on CBS All Access here in the States.

Prime time TV is full of your favorite Tuesday shows, too, and late night continues to do its thing. And there's a smattering of new fare on some of your favorite streaming services, too.

Read on for today's full schedule of what's good. All times are Eastern.

Tuesday's prime-time shows

NCIS, CBS, 8 p.m.: The NCIS team investigates the murder of a musician in the Navy's most elite band that performs at diplomatic events around the world.

The NCIS team investigates the murder of a musician in the Navy's most elite band that performs at diplomatic events around the world. Modern Family, ABC, 8 p.m.: Mitchell learns a valuable life lesson when Murray, a former resident of the house, shows up unexpectedly. Meanwhile, the Dunphy's old neighbor-turned-tech-titan, Kenneth,comes to visit with a big surprise for Phil. Then, Manny's dad, Javier, shows up.

Mitchell learns a valuable life lesson when Murray, a former resident of the house, shows up unexpectedly. Meanwhile, the Dunphy's old neighbor-turned-tech-titan, Kenneth,comes to visit with a big surprise for Phil. Then, Manny's dad, Javier, shows up. America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 p.m.: The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges' table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews.

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges' table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back, Fox, 8 p.m.: Gordon Ramsay and his team take on their biggest makeover challenge to date, revitalizing three local businesses in Ellicott City. Hit by massive floods in 2016 and 2018, Ellicott City struggled to rebuild local businesses.

Gordon Ramsay and his team take on their biggest makeover challenge to date, revitalizing three local businesses in Ellicott City. Hit by massive floods in 2016 and 2018, Ellicott City struggled to rebuild local businesses. Stargirl, The CW, 8 p.m.: As Pat teaches Courtney, Yolanda, Beth and Rick the importance of teamwork, the ISA converge to figure out who is trying to take them down. Elsewhere, as the school prepares for homecoming, Cindy lashes out against her father's strict rules.

As Pat teaches Courtney, Yolanda, Beth and Rick the importance of teamwork, the ISA converge to figure out who is trying to take them down. Elsewhere, as the school prepares for homecoming, Cindy lashes out against her father's strict rules. Modern Family, ABC, 8:30 p.m.: Phil and Claire take Haley and Dylan to dinner to reassure them they are not bad parents. While out to dinner, they run into Mitch and Cam who are chaperoning Lily's first date, as well as Jay and Gloria after attending Joe's school play.

Phil and Claire take Haley and Dylan to dinner to reassure them they are not bad parents. While out to dinner, they run into Mitch and Cam who are chaperoning Lily's first date, as well as Jay and Gloria after attending Joe's school play. FBI, CBS, 9 p.m.: After a Wall Street investor is murdered, the team is led to an insider-trading ring that uses unconventional methods to gain information. Also, OA struggles to maintain confidence in his budding relationship with Mona.

After a Wall Street investor is murdered, the team is led to an insider-trading ring that uses unconventional methods to gain information. Also, OA struggles to maintain confidence in his budding relationship with Mona. Black-ish, ABC, 9 p.m.: When Bow learns that Diane and Ruby don't believe in feminism, she brings Diane to meet the women in her feminist group. Bow's friend Abby thinks the group needs to be more inclusive, so Bow invites three of her girlfriends to join.

When Bow learns that Diane and Ruby don't believe in feminism, she brings Diane to meet the women in her feminist group. Bow's friend Abby thinks the group needs to be more inclusive, so Bow invites three of her girlfriends to join. POV, PBS, 9 p.m.: Leading up to election day, there is a focus on how organizers combat voter suppression in their own communities. At the heart of the episode is a growing multi-ethnic coalition in Georgia, a state with a rich history of civil rights.

Leading up to election day, there is a focus on how organizers combat voter suppression in their own communities. At the heart of the episode is a growing multi-ethnic coalition in Georgia, a state with a rich history of civil rights. Barry Brewster: Chicago, I'm Home, The CW, 9 p.m.: The comedian Barry Brewer achieves a career milestone with the taping of his first 1-hour Stand Up Special.

The comedian Barry Brewer achieves a career milestone with the taping of his first 1-hour Stand Up Special. Mixed-ish, ABC, 9:30 p.m.: It's the first-ever nationally recognized Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Paul is speaking at the school assembly about his personal experiences with him. Johan and Santamonica think Paul is going to embarrass them.

It's the first-ever nationally recognized Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Paul is speaking at the school assembly about his personal experiences with him. Johan and Santamonica think Paul is going to embarrass them. FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 p.m.: A military veteran suffering from PTSS snaps after the death of his brother in arms. The decorated sniper's expert abilities push the team to their limits. Also, Crosby's personal struggles bubble to the surface when the case begins to hit too close to home.

A military veteran suffering from PTSS snaps after the death of his brother in arms. The decorated sniper's expert abilities push the team to their limits. Also, Crosby's personal struggles bubble to the surface when the case begins to hit too close to home. The Genetic Detective, ABC, 10 p.m.: CeCe Moore gets an email from a St. George, Utah, detective asking her to work her first "hot" case, the rape of a 79-year-old woman that happened just three weeks prior. CeCe gets to work, knowing the rapist could easily strike again.

CeCe Moore gets an email from a St. George, Utah, detective asking her to work her first "hot" case, the rape of a 79-year-old woman that happened just three weeks prior. CeCe gets to work, knowing the rapist could easily strike again. World of Dance, NBC, 10 p.m.: "The Duels" round begins with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO and special guest judge dancer and choreographer tWitch. This season, the judges have chosen which acts go head-to-head and acts won't know their opponent until they hit the dance floor.

Tuesday's late-night shows

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC, 11:34 p.m.: Actor Henry Winkler, actor/musician Jennifer Lopez, music from Twenty One Pilots.

Actor Henry Winkler, actor/musician Jennifer Lopez, music from Twenty One Pilots. Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS, 11:35 p.m.: CNN's Jake Tapper, music from Tame Impala.

CNN's Jake Tapper, music from Tame Impala. Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC, 11:35 p.m.: Comedian/host Howie Mandel.

Comedian/host Howie Mandel. Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC, 12:36 a.m.: Comedian John Mulaney.

Comedian John Mulaney. The Late Show with James Corden, CBS, 12:37 a.m.: Gayle King, music from Adam Lambert.

Gayle King, music from Adam Lambert. A Little Late with Lilly Singh, NBC, 1:36 a.m.: Fortune Feimster appears.

Tuesday's sports on TV

English League Championship: Millwall vs. Swansea City,11:55AM,ESPN+

Millwall vs. Swansea City,11:55AM,ESPN+ NWSL: Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals FC, CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals FC, CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m. Italian Serie A: Torino vs. Lazio, 1:20 p.m., ESPN+

Torino vs. Lazio, 1:20 p.m., ESPN+ Premier League:** Brighton vs. Manchester United, NBCSN, 3:10 p.m.

Italian Serie A: Genoa vs. Juventus, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Genoa vs. Juventus, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+ **Top Rank Boxing: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson, ESPN, 8 p.m.

NWSL: OL Reign vs Sky Blue FC, CBS All Access, 10 p.m.

New Tuesday on Amazon Prime Video

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Gallows Act II (2019)

Where The Wild Things Are (2009)

New Tuesday on Hulu

The Gallows Act II (2019)

One For The Money (2012)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

6 Souls (2013)

That's My Boy (2012)

New today on HBO Max