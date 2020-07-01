What's on TV for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Source: Sebastien Le Derout/Unsplash (Image credit: Sebastien Le Derout/Unsplash)

Ah, the start of a new month! There's nothing quite like it. Except for, perhaps the other 11 times it happens every year. It's just arbitrary points in time anyway.

In any event, it's the perfect time to mark the arrival of a host of new content on your favorite streaming services — the list below is rather hefty, so be sure to stretch first.

There's also plenty on tonight in prime time.

And if soccer is your thing, there are a dozen games available in Europe — and in the U.S. with the NWSL in action — across ESPN and ESPN+, NBCSN, and CBS All Access.

Hit up the full list of what's going on today, the first day of July, below. All times are Eastern.

Wednesday's prime-time TV

Game On!, CBS, 8 p.m.: WWE star Becky Lynch and actor Joel McHale guest in a variety of outrageous challenges as part of Team Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) and Team Venus (Williams).

WWE star Becky Lynch and actor Joel McHale guest in a variety of outrageous challenges as part of Team Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) and Team Venus (Williams). The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 p.m.: Barry decides to rush a fraternity, but it doesn't quite work out as he expects. Meanwhile, Beverly and Murray find themselves getting closer to being empty nesters, which means more hobbies and activities for Beverly and more TV for Murray.

Barry decides to rush a fraternity, but it doesn't quite work out as he expects. Meanwhile, Beverly and Murray find themselves getting closer to being empty nesters, which means more hobbies and activities for Beverly and more TV for Murray. Chicago Med, NBC, 8 p.m.: Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning treat a patient who is fully invested in pretending to be someone other than himself. Noah begins to doubt his abilities as a doctor. Dr. Marcel and Dr. Choi are faced with a tough ethical decision.

Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning treat a patient who is fully invested in pretending to be someone other than himself. Noah begins to doubt his abilities as a doctor. Dr. Marcel and Dr. Choi are faced with a tough ethical decision. MasterChef, Fox, 8 p.m.: The Top 17 remaining home cooks compete in a high-pressure mystery box challenge, inspired by special guest Alessandra Ambrosio, for a shot at immunity. One contestant will be eliminated. Then, they face another elimination challenge.

The Top 17 remaining home cooks compete in a high-pressure mystery box challenge, inspired by special guest Alessandra Ambrosio, for a shot at immunity. One contestant will be eliminated. Then, they face another elimination challenge. The 100, The CW, 8 p.m.: Emori tries to heal Sanctum's old familial wounds while Echo, Octavia and Diyoza struggle with new ones.

Emori tries to heal Sanctum's old familial wounds while Echo, Octavia and Diyoza struggle with new ones. Black-ish, ABC, 8:30 p.m.: Jack gets cut from the basketball team and it leads to a family discussion about him being short for his age. Dre is worried for his future, but Bow feels strongly that Jack will overcome his adversity and be stronger for it.

Jack gets cut from the basketball team and it leads to a family discussion about him being short for his age. Dre is worried for his future, but Bow feels strongly that Jack will overcome his adversity and be stronger for it. SEAL Team, CBS, 9 p.m.: While on a mission abroad to protect U.S. ambassador Nicole Marsden, Bravo Team must fight off enemy attackers trying to infiltrate their compound.

While on a mission abroad to protect U.S. ambassador Nicole Marsden, Bravo Team must fight off enemy attackers trying to infiltrate their compound. The Conners, ABC, 9 p.m.: Becky thinks that Jackie's new friend Dawn, a restaurant supplier, is only cozying up to her to sell them things they can't afford for the Lunch Box. Darlene is thrilled when Harris gets into Central Illinois State, but Harris might have found a better offer.

Becky thinks that Jackie's new friend Dawn, a restaurant supplier, is only cozying up to her to sell them things they can't afford for the Lunch Box. Darlene is thrilled when Harris gets into Central Illinois State, but Harris might have found a better offer. Chicago Fire, NBC, 9 p.m.: Members of Firehouse 51 are dismayed to learn their boundaries have been redrawn to overlap with an adjacent station and problems quickly arise. Casey and Gallo hunt a missing piece of equipment. Brett and Foster find themselves at odds.

Members of Firehouse 51 are dismayed to learn their boundaries have been redrawn to overlap with an adjacent station and problems quickly arise. Casey and Gallo hunt a missing piece of equipment. Brett and Foster find themselves at odds. Bulletproof, The CW, 9 p.m.: Bishop and Pike are in over their head when they are put in charge of a gun-trackicking operation.

Bishop and Pike are in over their head when they are put in charge of a gun-trackicking operation. American Housewife, ABC, 9:30 p.m.: In the Season 4 premiere, the Otto family ushers in a new era when Katie and Greg make the emotional decision to sell the family minivan. Meanwhile, Daniel suffers a setback that forces him to rethink how to accomplish his goals.

In the Season 4 premiere, the Otto family ushers in a new era when Katie and Greg make the emotional decision to sell the family minivan. Meanwhile, Daniel suffers a setback that forces him to rethink how to accomplish his goals. S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 p.m.: The SWAT team searches for a group of drug smugglers who crash a plane in a Los Angeles suburb and scatter, after a joint mission with the DEA to stop the shipment goes awry. Also, Hondo tries to make amends with Nichelle.

The SWAT team searches for a group of drug smugglers who crash a plane in a Los Angeles suburb and scatter, after a joint mission with the DEA to stop the shipment goes awry. Also, Hondo tries to make amends with Nichelle. Marvel's Agents of Shield, ABC, 10 p.m.: The team must scramble to rescue Mack's parents, save S.H.I.E.L.D. from a chronicom infestation and fix the ship, all before the next time-jump. Meanwhile, Daisy and Sousa find themselves at a disadvantage against a power hungry Nathaniel Malick.

The team must scramble to rescue Mack's parents, save S.H.I.E.L.D. from a chronicom infestation and fix the ship, all before the next time-jump. Meanwhile, Daisy and Sousa find themselves at a disadvantage against a power hungry Nathaniel Malick. Chicago P.D., NBC, 10 p.m.:** Halstead's secret ongoing relationship with a woman connected to another case puts him in jeopardy.

Wednesday's late-night shows

**The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC, 11:34 p.m.:* Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS, 11:35 p.m: Congresswoman Karen Bass, Andrew Ross Sorkin, music from Grace Potter, Jackson Browne, Marcus King and Lucius.

Congresswoman Karen Bass, Andrew Ross Sorkin, music from Grace Potter, Jackson Browne, Marcus King and Lucius. Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC, 11:35 p.m.: Keke Palmer, music from The Clark Sisters.

Keke Palmer, music from The Clark Sisters. Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC, 12:36 a.m.: Actor Will Forte, U.S. Rep. Katie Porter.

Actor Will Forte, U.S. Rep. Katie Porter. **The Late Late Show With James Corden, CBS, 12:37 a.m.:* Sen. Cory Booker, music from Josh Groban.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh, NBC, 1:36 a.m.: Robbie and Stephen Amell, Vanessa Gonzalez.

Wednesday's sports on TV

NWSL: Portland Thorns FC s. Chicago Red Stars, CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m.

Portland Thorns FC s. Chicago Red Stars, CBS All Access, 12:30 p.m. Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Newcastle, 1 p.m., NBC Sports Gold

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle, 1 p.m., NBC Sports Gold Premier League: Arsenal vs. Norwich, NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Norwich, NBCSN, 1 p.m. Premier League: Everton vs. Leicester, NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m.

Everton vs. Leicester, NBC Sports Gold, 1 p.m. Serie A: Inter vs. Brescia, ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Inter vs. Brescia, ESPN+, 1:30 p.m. Serie A: Bologna vs. Cagliari, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Bologna vs. Cagliari, ESPN, 1:30 p.m. Premier League; West Ham vs. Chelsea, NBCSN, 3:15 p.m.

West Ham vs. Chelsea, NBCSN, 3:15 p.m. Serie A: Hellas Verona vs. Parma, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Hellas Verona vs. Parma, ESPN, 3:30 p.m. Serie A: Lecce vs. Sampdoria, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Lecce vs. Sampdoria, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m. Serie A: Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo, ESPN+, 3:45 p.m.

Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo, ESPN+, 3:45 p.m. Serie A: AS Roma vs. Udinese, ESPN+, 3:45 p.m.

AS Roma vs. Udinese, ESPN+, 3:45 p.m. NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. North Carolina Courage, CBS All Access, 10 p.m.

What's new on Netflix today

It's the start of a new month, and that means a huge dump of content on Netflix.

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 (Netflix Family): Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force crew are on call to solve any problem, from heating up a cold cup of cocoa to rescuing a sandwich from a safe.

Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force crew are on call to solve any problem, from heating up a cold cup of cocoa to rescuing a sandwich from a safe. Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original): Corruption and murder collide as Helsinki detectives Sofia Karppi and Sakari Nurmi scour the city for the rumored connection.

Corruption and murder collide as Helsinki detectives Sofia Karppi and Sakari Nurmi scour the city for the rumored connection. Say I Do (Netflix Original): Dream weddings really do come true as experts Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen and Gabriele Bertaccini help couples pull off their perfect celebration.

Dream weddings really do come true as experts Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen and Gabriele Bertaccini help couples pull off their perfect celebration. Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Film): While vacationing on the beaches of Riccione, a group of teens become friends and help each other manage romantic relationships and summer crushes.

While vacationing on the beaches of Riccione, a group of teens become friends and help each other manage romantic relationships and summer crushes. Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Documentary): The iconic series is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one's unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

What's new today on Amazon Prime Video

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Suits: Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

What's new today on Hulu

Coming to Hulu on July 1

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh (A&E)

Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Burgers, Brew & 'Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)

House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)

Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)

Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)

Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)

The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Unexpected: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

12 and Holding (2006)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)

A Kid Like Jake (2018)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Storks Journey (2017)

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)

The Bellboy (1960)

Beloved (2012)

Best In Show (2000)

Between Us (2017)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Birdwatchers (2010)

Boogie Woogie (2010)

The Bounty (1984)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cadaver (2009)

California Dreamin' (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Catcher Was A Spy (2018)

The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)

Change of Plans (2010)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

The Client (1994)

Cold War (2012)

The Color Purple (1985)

Cortex (2008)

The Cured (2018)

Danger Close (2019)

Dark Touch (2013)

Day Night Day Night (2007)

The Devil's Candy (2017)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

Dheepan (2016)

Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Edukators (2005)

Eloise's Lover (2009)

Exorcismus (2011)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

Father of My Children (2010)

Filth & Wisdom (2008)

Flashback (1990)

The Flat (2012)

Footloose (1984)

For Your Consideration (2006)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Furlough (2018)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hateship, Loveship (2014)

Hornet's Nest (2014)

Hot Rod (2007)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

The Last Mistress (2008)

Len and Company (2016)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Love Songs (2008)

The Man from London (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mary Shelley (2018)

Match (2015)

Moonstruck (1987)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

The Necessities of Life (2009)

Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)

Nights and Weekends (2009)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

Norma Rae (1979)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Polisse (2012)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Room of Death (2008)

Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)

The Shock Doctrine (2010)

The Shrine (2011)

Sliver (1993)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spiderhole (2011)

Spring Forward (2000)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

Tales From the Golden Age (2011)

Tank 432 (2016)

The Tenant (1976)

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)

Things to Come (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Three Blind Mice (2009)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Trapped Model (2019)

The Trip (2011)

The Trip to Italy (2014)

The Trip to Spain (2017)

Trishna (2012)

Trivial (2007)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Waiting Room (2008)

We Are What We Are (2011)

We Have Pope (2012)

The Weather Man (2005)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

West Side Story (1961)

When A Man Comes Home (2010)

What's new on HBO and HBO Max today