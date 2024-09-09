Wheel of Fortune spins into new era with host Ryan Seacrest tonight, September 9

The big wheel keeps on turning as Ryan Seacrest finally steps into the role of host of Wheel of Fortune for his big debut on Monday, September 9.

For over four decades, Pat Sajak was at the helm of one of America’s most beloved game shows, with Vanna White by his side. The two of them helped usher millions into the primetime hours on TV with the word game that saw contestants spinning the legendary wheel, guessing letters and solving puzzles. Then back in June 2023, came the shocker for many fans of the show when Sajak announced his pending retirement. Like Alex Trebek of Jeopardy, Sajak was synonymous with Wheel of Fortune so his departure felt a bit gut-wrenching. If you didn't have the opportunity to see his farewell address, check out the clip below.

It was later subsequently announced that Sajak’s replacement was none other than Seacrest. The latter of course is a familiar face for TV watchers as he's hosted American Idol from the very beginning, was once the co-host of Live with Kelly and Mark (formerly Live with Kelly and Ryan) and is a fixture on New Year's Eve via Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Plus, he graces the radio airwaves with his own iHeart Radio show. Given his busy schedule, it's remarkable he found the time to host Wheel of Fortune.

Thankfully, Seacrest will have White by his side, showing him the ropes. She's agreed to stay on at Wheel of Fortune in a co-hosting role by the wall of letters during this new era with Seacrest. So for those who aren't always willing to embrace change, seeing White should ease a lot of angst.

Additionally, from our knowledge, the premise and gameplay of Wheel of Fortune will remain the same. Although, as teased in the clip for premiere week, it appears Seacrest has a few surprises up his sleeve, including tickets to the NFL game of a special contestant's choice.

Once again, the new season of Wheel of Fortune kicks off on September 9. Check your local listing to see what time it airs. For many markets, the show airs live on ABC, which is available on traditional cable/satellite television and on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . New episodes of the series become available to stream the next day on Hulu.