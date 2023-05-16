Young and the Restless, more, forced to wait on awards as Daytime Emmys shelved

Daytime fans will have to wait a little longer to find out if their favorite soaps have earned accolades as the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announces that the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards have been postponed until after the writer’s strike. That means Young and the Restless , which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary, and other daytime dramas will be forced to wait to find out who will take home trophies.

“The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS is postponed due to the WGA strike. In addition, our Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, planned for Saturday, June 17, has been postponed pending a strike resolution. We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date,” the NATAS said in a statement.

The decision to postpone the ceremonies comes after the 2023 Tony Awards secured an agreement with the Writers Guild of America (opens in new tab) that the group won’t picket the awards show.

Though disappointing for all of the nominees who have been eagerly awaiting the ceremony, waiting until after the strike is resolved will ensure nominees can gather without having to choose whether to cross the picket line.

The Young and the Restless has 13 Daytime Emmy nominations. General Hospital once again has the highest number of nominations with 19, followed by The Bold and the Beautiful with 14 nominations. Days of Our Lives rounds out the soaps Emmy nominations with a total of 11 nominations.

All of the soaps are vying for Daytime Drama Series, and once again several stars from The Young and the Restless are vying for the same award. There’s a three-way race for Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress between The Young and the Restless’ Sharon Case, Melissa Claire Egan and Michelle Stafford, while Peter Bergman and Jason Thompson are competing in the actor category.

The Daytime Emmy Awards date back to 1974, offering a chance for the entertainment industry to celebrate daytime dramas, talk shows and other programs including instructional and legal shows.

Stay tuned as more information about a new date for the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards becomes available.