'Line of Duty' 6.02 Review: Betrayal, burner phones and that shock return

The second instalment of Line of Duty Season 6 has seen the show continue at a cracking pace, with yet more twists and turns to keep us guessing.

But while we might have had one or two questions from last week answered, Jed Mercurio has given us more to ponder over than ever.

Why did Kate betray Steve?

The friendship between Steve (Martin Compston) and Kate (Vicky McClure) has always been one of the best things about Line of Duty... and as any fan knows, there are A LOT of good things about this show. But when Kate went behind Steve's back and gave DCI Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) the heads up that AC-12 had their card marked, we're not sure who felt more let down... us or Steve. While Kate claimed that she was "damned if I do, damned if I don't" could there be more to this twist than meets the eye? Could there be something that has happened between Kate and Steve that we don't know about? We still don't really know the real reason Kate left AC-12 in the first place. Or could it be that this is all part of a masterplan that Kate has got cooking?

Why did Kate betray Steve and warn Jo that AC-12's visit was imminent? (Image credit: BBC)

What is the significance of Steph Corbett's return to Line of Duty?

Steph was just one of the familiar faces making a comeback in episode two, but what does her return mean? As all Line of Duty fans know, every character holds significance in this show, but what could Steph's purpose be? All we know from the scenes between Steve and Steph is that they have kept in touch since John's death in Season 5, and that Steve's back pain troubles are far worse than he has let on. But why bring Steph back into the mix for this series? Only time will tell!

Who has got Jo Davidson right where they want her?

The final scene of episode two saw Jo collecting a new burner phone after being released from jail. Freedom that she was only granted after setting up her ex, Farida Jatri. But she didn't seem happy about the situation, suggesting that she could potentially be a pawn in the OCG's crimes and not fully corrupt herself. But who has got a hold on Jo? And what secrets could they possibly know that she doesn't want getting out?

Jo wasn't happy to be issued a Reg 15 in episode two. (Image credit: BBC)

And the most important question of them all — HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE KATE TO REALISE HOW SHE KNOWS RYAN PILKINGTON?!

Gah — the double takes and flashes of recognition from Kate when she first came face to face with Ryan at the crime scene for Carl Banks' murder were EXCRUCIATING! Kate knew of Ryan and his OCG links when he was a lot younger and even interviewed him in connection to Steve Arnott's kidnapping in Season 1.

But now Ryan is older and on the other side of the law, she's having trouble placing him. But how long will it take for her to realise how she knows him? And isn't Ryan playing with fire working right under the nose of someone who knows him to have criminal links? It seems there is a lot more to come from this latest twist.

Line of Duty airs on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC1. You can catch up on Seasons 1-5 and missed Season 6 episodes on BBC iPlayer.