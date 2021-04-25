Line of Duty 6.06 review — shock death, car chases and some answers at last

With just one more episode to go, Line of Duty takes the drama up another notch. WARNING - HUGE SPOILERS FOR ALL EPISODES OF SEASON 6 BELOW.

Line of Duty Season 6 fans have spent the longest week of their lives waiting to discover the fate of Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ryan Pilkington... and now we FINALLY have some answers.

The fall out of Ryan's death has been huge and episode 6 has been the perfect mix of high drama (thanks to Kate and her car chase) an intense interview in the interrogation room (you could have cut the tension with a knife!) and yet more cliffhangers as we lie awake wondering what is hidden under the floor of the OCG workshop.

Here's our list of questions after Season 6 episode 6...

Will Jo Davidson manage to stay alive in prison?

With dodgy prison guards already circling her like vultures, it doesn't look like Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) is going to be that safe while spending time at Her Majesty's pleasure. While she has clearly done plenty of wrong in her time (don't even get us started on the fact she almost got Kate killed) we still can't help but feel sorry for her. After being born into a family with so many skeletons in the closet, it is amazing she has got this far to be honest. The moment when Jo discovered Tommy Hunter was her dad and her uncle was clearly distressing for Jo, but how much longer can she cover for those at the top? Will she finally reveal all in episode 7? Or will the OCG manage to silence her first?

What is under the floor at the OCG workshop?

This might be a minor thing, or it could be key - but what does Kate think is under the floor in that warehouse? While DS Chris Lomax was ready to wrap up the forensic search for the night, Kate and Steve waltz in and realise there is plenty more digging to be done. But what could be hiding under the cement, and will it be significant in working out who the fourth man is going by code name H?

Can Ted find out who H is before his enforced retirement?

Poor Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and the look of horror on his face as DCS Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin) told Steve about his impending retirement, but he definitely isn't going down without a fight. His interrogation of Jo Davidson during her interview saw him determined to prove that there is a high ranking police officer pulling the strings when it comes to the OCG... but while Jo's 'No Comment' replies were wearing thin, there was a feeling that Ted was getting closer to the truth. The question remains, can he crack this case before he is shocked out of the door?

Don't go, Ted. We would miss you too much! (Image credit: C) World Productions - Photographer: Steffan Hill)

Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey, will Steve EVER answer that email about his medical review?

It has been a sideline plot point running throughout the whole of Season 6... in fact this wouldn't be Season 6 of Line of Duty if Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) DIDN'T get an email about attending his medical review. But just how many times can he delete a message before he realises this isn't going to go away? The email in this episode told Steve that he had five days to attend his review before being suspended. AC-12 will be losing both Ted and Steve in one go at this rate... how is this plot going to be wrapped up in one remaining episode?

Line of Duty continues on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on past seasons and missed episodes on BBC iPlayer.