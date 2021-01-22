'WandaVision' 1.03 Review: Small towns are hard to escape

This post contains spoilers for WandaVision.

Wanda Maximoff truly has created the most idyllic version of her life possible. Vision’s alive, they’re happily married in a lovely home, and are living a “normal” life in their sleepy little town. Though we’ve already seen the cracks start to develop in the first two episodes of WandaVision, this week we see one literally sawed into a fence while the happy couple’s pregnancy moves forward at an alarming rate.

After having the doctor by to check on Wanda (Elizabeth Olson), she and Vision (Paul Bettany) go about getting ready for their bundle of joy. With things progressing as they are, the two try to work out a name. But they can’t quite decide between Billy and Tommy. Those with no comics background got a fun little surprise when we meet both children later in the episode—but we’ll get to that in a moment!

Episode 3 sees Wanda’s new reality begin to fracture at a much faster pace than the first two chapters did. When Vision notes that things are a little bit odd around town, Wanda seems to rewind the scenario once again until she gets the response she’s after. Then again, maybe Wanda wasn’t controlling that particular shift the way she had with the beekeeper. After that, Herb (David Payton) saws through a cement wall with hedge trimmers, while he and Agnes (Katherine Hahn) hint at something being a little odd with Geraldine (Teyonah Parris). The very Geraldine who’s in the house with Wanda as her contractions become too much to bear.

The relationship between Wanda and Geraldine has been endearing from the start, but it sees some real flourishes in this week’s episode. The women share a knowing nod when the Doctor tells Geraldine she has what it takes to be a nurse after delivering a literal (and magical) baby. The act of delivering the baby itself creates an unwavering kinship between the two. Or at least it would have if Agent Rambeau hadn’t accidentally let something slip while they coo over the surprise twins.

Looking down on her two little miracles, Wanda notes that she had a brother once. She tells Geraldine of Pietro before she starts singing a Sokovian lullaby to Tommy and Billy. As if in a trance, Geraldine remarks that she knows that Pietro was killed by Ultron. As if seeing through a haze, Wanda begins to realize little things about her friend. Namely, her S.W.O.R.D. pendant. In reaction to the unwanted reminder of her past and whatever else it is that Geraldine represents, Wanda literally hurls Monica Rambeau back into reality and out of her vision.

Elizabeth Olson’s superb performance this episode has to be acknowledged. She did funny, she did scared and—most impressively—she shifted from loving to murderous on a dime. We often forget the power that Wanda Maximoff holds—largely because the MCU has rarely had time to showcase it in lasting ways—but the woman A.I.M. helped create remains one of the strongest entities in the known multiverse. She got to flex that tonight, and Olson’s performance made every second of it believable.

Monica’s expulsion comes with some significant questions about what’s going on. S.W.O.R.D. is not an evil organization. But neither was S.H.I.E.L.D before it was infiltrated by Hydra. We know that the commercials in the middle of the episodes have meaning, so it’s apparent that Hydra and/or A.I.M are still major players in this universe (along with Stark Industries). So, does Hydra, A.I.M, or some combination of the two have control over Monica’s agency? While it was clear she was trying to hide something, she also seemed just as surprised as Wanda at her outburst. Meanwhile, Herb and Agnes seemed terrified outside when they nearly revealed to Vision what was going on.

Which characters are the plants? Is Wanda moving the pieces, or does she only have control every once and a while? So far, WandaVision is doing a great job with its pacing of the series’ big mystery. A ton of questions still remain, but we’re getting enough detail to keep things interesting.