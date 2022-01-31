‘Casualty’ spoilers: Dylan Keogh’s devastating baby dilemma

Dylan Keogh is caught between a rock and a hard place when he brings Paula into the ED.

Dylan Keogh helps Paula Kettering deliver a healthy baby girl this week. But soon afterwards breaks heartbreaking news in Casualty episode ‘Ena’ (BBC1, 9.30pm, Saturday 05 February 2022 - See our TV Guide for listings).

Elsewhere, Robyn Miller panics when she realises she might be pregnant!

Full Casualty spoilers below…

Dylan Keogh delivers Paula’s baby

Dylan Keogh has been worried sick about pregnant Paula Kettering since she disappeared following social services' decision to remove her baby at birth.

In Casualty this week Dylan (William Beck) is preparing to finish his shift when he overhears paramedic Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) get a call regarding a 31-year-old woman with cerebral palsy in labour and refusing assistance.

Dylan and Jan race to Paula’s aide and help her deliver a healthy baby girl. But due to the difficult birth they are anxious to get mum and baby to hospital urgently - even though it could mean Paula losing custody of her daughter.

Dylan and Jan attempt to reassure Paula (Rosie Jones), who is understandably frightened of the consequences of being admitted to the ED. But the decision is taken out of her hands when she loses consciousness…

Dylan and Jan help Paula with a difficult delivery. (Image credit: BBC)

While the team are treating Paula, David Hide (Jason Durr) calls Adi Kapadia from social services, who has been assigned to Paula’s case.

Later, Dylan runs into a flustered Adi (Raj Bajaj) outside the ED where he sticks up for Paula and gently suggests that he takes his time in processing her paperwork. Adi, however, has shocking news - they’re fast-tracking Paula’s hearing.

Adi reveals his hands are tied as Paula's case is escalated. (Image credit: BBC)

Heartbreak follows…

Back in the ED, Paula soaks up every minute with her daughter, who she names Ena after her grandmother. Her happiness is shattered however when Dylan breaks the shocking news that social services plan to speed up her case.

And more distressing news follows when Adi arrives and reveals that the judge is holding a hearing that afternoon, leaving Paula distraught.

Can Paula keep her baby?

Will Paula be asked to give up her baby on the same day as giving birth? (Image credit: BBC)

Robyn’s baby shock

Robyn Miller finds herself experiencing cravings this week, which gets her to thinking… Could she be pregnant?

The busy nurse has been on several dates with a mystery man recently, and when Robyn (Amanda Henderson) checks the calendar she realises she’s late.

Robyn legs it to the loos to do a pregnancy test. But before the result is ready she’s called away to a red alert emergency.

Later, when things have calmed down, Paige Allcott (Shalisha James-Davis) finds a pregnancy test on the floor. Robyn discovers a hole in her pocket and twigs that it must be hers!

Paige reveals the results… How will Robyn react?

The moment of truth... Anxious Robyn looks on as Paige reveals her pregnancy result. (Image credit: BBC)

Also in 'Casualty' this week…

Dylan is visibly shaken by Paula’s ordeal.

Adi is also distressed by the day's events. Will he accept when Marty Kirkby offers to take him out to dinner?

Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) clocks that something has unsettled Robyn.

And junior doctor Paige has a good day at the office under the watchful eye of Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford).

Charlie senses something is on Robyn's mind. Will she confide in him? (Image credit: BBC)

This episode of Casualty airs on Saturday 05 February 2022 at 9.30pm on BBC1. It is available on iPlayer after transmission.