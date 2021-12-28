'EastEnders' spoilers: Suki Panesar gets saucy with Peter Beale!

Suki Panesar discovers bedroom fun is the best medicine in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar bumps into Honey Mitchell and she confesses that she's recently had words with her daughter Ash Panesar. She admits that she's said some things to Ash that she really regrets and Honey is sympathetic.

Deciding to broach a tricky subject with Suki, Honey asks her an important question and is surprised when Suki is uncharacteristically candid!

Her attempt to be nice, however, only pushes Suki back into her default way of dealing with things and she clams up and storms out.

After her awkward conversation with Honey, Suki heads out and when she spots her former hook up Peter Beale she makes a decision.

Turning on the charm, it's not hard for Suki to persuade a very willing Peter to go back home with her for the night!

Karen Taylor finds Mitch Baker dossing down in the launderette! (Image credit: BBC)

Mitch Baker has been sleeping on the sofa ever since the leaking roof made a mess of his bedroom. With Banjo in the Taylor-Baker household, Mitch has been forced to share the sofa with the dog!

Fed up with his failure to get a good night's kip, Mitch asks Mick Carter and Billy Mitchell if they have a spare bed he could use. When they turn him down, Mitch ends up bedding down in the launderette.

Karen Taylor finds Mitch and she feels sorry for him. He's grateful when she offers to let him share her room - but strictly only until his bedroom is sorted!

Phil Mitchell has to change his game plan. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater and Sharon Watts manage to smooth things over but Kat is now in a dilemma. She's been given a life changing decision to make and she's finding it hard to come up with an answer.

Meanwhile, Phil Mitchell is stunned when he gets some news that he knows may change his plans for good...

Also, Bobby Beale has to make up a story when he's forced to think on his feet but has he got away with it?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:00 pm.