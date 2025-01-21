EastEnders spoilers: Who threatens to report Gina to the Police?

It's not looking good for Gina when angry Ian threatens to report her to the Police on EastEnders!

Things get very heated at the Queen Vic on tonight's episode of EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Junior Knight (played by Micah Balfour) makes a SHOCK accusation about his half-sister, Gina (Francesca Henry).



Their dad, George (Colin Salmon), steps in to defend daughter Gina.



But the accusations fly as Gina tries to explain herself to her shocked family.



Does this confirm Anna Knight's (Molly Rainford) suspicions that her sister Gina has been hiding a secret since the night their mum, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), was attacked and left for dead on Christmas Day?



The situation goes from bad to worse when Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) involves himself and threatens to report Gina to the police...



It's all too much for stressed-out Anna who seeks comfort with Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier).



Will Anna and Freddie finally give into their romantic feelings for each other?

Will Ian report Gina to the police after what he finds out on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Anna seeks comfort with Freddie on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler (James Bye) is furious after finding out that Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher) is shutting down the Fowler family's Fruit & Veg stall.



It's been a fixture of Bridge Street Market for decades!



But when Martin breaks the news to Ian, his cousin doesn't seem that bothered!



Martin is devastated that even Ian doesn't care about the legacy of their family.



Martin is furious with his ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), for meddling in his plans to save Bridge Street Market.

Now she's just made things a whole LOT worse!



However, when Martin blames Ruby for what's happened, his other ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), unexpectedly defends her love-rival!



Can Stacey and Ruby find a way to make things right for down-in-the-dumps Martin?

Can Ruby make things right with Martin on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer