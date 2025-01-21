EastEnders spoilers: Who threatens to report Gina to the Police?
Airs Tuesday 28 January 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Things get very heated at the Queen Vic on tonight's episode of EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Junior Knight (played by Micah Balfour) makes a SHOCK accusation about his half-sister, Gina (Francesca Henry).
Their dad, George (Colin Salmon), steps in to defend daughter Gina.
But the accusations fly as Gina tries to explain herself to her shocked family.
Does this confirm Anna Knight's (Molly Rainford) suspicions that her sister Gina has been hiding a secret since the night their mum, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), was attacked and left for dead on Christmas Day?
The situation goes from bad to worse when Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat) involves himself and threatens to report Gina to the police...
It's all too much for stressed-out Anna who seeks comfort with Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier).
Will Anna and Freddie finally give into their romantic feelings for each other?
Martin Fowler (James Bye) is furious after finding out that Councillor Barker (Iain Fletcher) is shutting down the Fowler family's Fruit & Veg stall.
It's been a fixture of Bridge Street Market for decades!
But when Martin breaks the news to Ian, his cousin doesn't seem that bothered!
Martin is devastated that even Ian doesn't care about the legacy of their family.
Martin is furious with his ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), for meddling in his plans to save Bridge Street Market.
Now she's just made things a whole LOT worse!
However, when Martin blames Ruby for what's happened, his other ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), unexpectedly defends her love-rival!
Can Stacey and Ruby find a way to make things right for down-in-the-dumps Martin?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
