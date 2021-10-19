'Emmerdale' spoilers: Gabby Thomas needs RESCUING from Home Farm!

Gabby's escape plan is scuppered as the baby is coming!

Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas is in labour and needs help but will Bernice and Diane find her… or will Kim? Find out in Thursday's second episode (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Pregnant Gabby is in full-blown labour at Home Farm, the very place she's trying to escape so she can get away from controlling Kim! After giving Kim a piece of her mind earlier in the week, it seems that Gabby isn't on the best terms with Jamie's mum... so going into labour as she tries to escape isn't ideal, to say the least!

With her bags packed and her mum Bernice and gran Diane ready to leave the village and start a new life together over in Portugal, everything is on the line.

As reflective Diane and Bernice share a moment, they have no idea that Gabby has gone into labour and urgently needs their help!

Bernice and Diane are ready to leave the village with Gabby… (Image credit: ITV)

… but as the pair share a moment they have no idea Gabby's stuck at Home Farm in labour! (Image credit: ITV)

Stuck at Home Farm in intense pain and with no charge on her phone, Gabby is trapped… Will Bernice and Diane find her before Kim does?

Gabby is in full-blown labour but who will come to her rescue? Her loved ones… or Kim? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Noah gets wind of Charity's plan to fleece Chloe's family for all their money.

Charity worked out that Chloe had a penny or two when she gave Sarah a diamond necklace... but will she manage to get her hands on more cash?

With Noah bang into Chloe, is he about to find out his mum and Mack have clocked her family's wealth and are brewing up a plan?

Could this ruin their fragile mother-son relationship once and for all?

What has Noah found out about Charity's plan? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.