Hollyoaks spoilers: Peri Lomax discovers Yazz’s BIG secret!

Peri Lomax discovers the secret Yazz has been hiding in Hollyoaks.

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is stunned when she discovers the secret that Yazz Cunningham (Haiesha Mistry) has been keeping in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In last week’s episodes Yazz discovered she was pregnant! However she is feeling torn about it while her husbandTom (Ellis Hollins) is super-excited about the thought of them having a baby.

Yazz has been in emotional turmoil ever since discovering she's pregnant. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight is Yazz is alarmed when she catches Tom’s daughter, Steph, cutting up pictures of Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).

She shouts at Steph but is upset when Steph reveals she was only cutting up the photo so she could put a picture of Juliet in a locket for her girlfriend Peri.

The three of them head off to give the locket to Peri but Yazz is suddenly overwhelmed with nausea in Peri’s kitchen and Tom puts his foot in it when he accidentally reveals that it’s because Yazz is pregnant!

Unlike Yazz, her husband Tom is really excited about the prospect of them having a baby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Peri is stunned by the news and asks Yazz how she is feeling about having a baby.

The truth comes tumbling out as Yazz opens up and reveals her range of mixed emotions.

Peri tells her she needs to talk to Tom about how she’s feeling, however later on, things suddenly take a worrying turn when Yazz doubles over in pain and collapses into her husband’s arms.

What's wrong with Yazz?

Joel Dexter wants to support Leela Lomax in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) wants to support Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) but doesn’t know how so he turns to his dad, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for advice.

Warren tells Joel that all he can do is be there for her.

Joel goes to help Leela clean the gym, where the pair grow closer but when Leela admits she was nervous to spend time with him after their recent kiss, they soon find themselves sharing another!

However, gym boss Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) isn’t best pleased when she catches them in the act and locking lips!

Leela Lomax (above) and Joel ended up kissing in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, with Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) back in on the bank heist plan, Luke’s Angels are back in action.

However, a call from their getaway driver puts a spanner in the works as the girls are left in the lurch.

Just when they thought they were out of options, an unsuspecting Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) gives Cindy and her partner-in-crime, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) an idea.

Plus, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) wants to find out who her real dad is.

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) isn’t very supportive of her idea but Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) steps in and suggests she goes to speak to Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

Ella thinks Tony Hutchinson (above) could be her biological dad! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Over at The Dog, Ella is wondering if Tony might in fact be her father!

Charlie tries to convince her that she needs more evidence before saying anything, but Ella heads off to speak to Beau (Jon-Paul Bell).

However, when she’s unable to ask the questions she was intending on asking, she gets into a panic and suddenly blurts out her theory: that Beau is her brother!

Has she just made a HUGE mistake or could she be right?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4