Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney gets PASSIONATE with Mali!

Just as things heat up, will Rose Delaney have second thoughts about Mali on Home and Away?

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is back on track with Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) on Home and Away.



Rose and Mali previously called it quits after just ONE date when surfer dude Mali judged policewoman Rose about her job.



But now that they've come to an understanding, Rose and Mali are totally enjoying each other's company.



After going out on another date together, things get HOT and HEAVY between them back at the Caravan Park!



However, no sooner has Rose given into passion with Mali, she is suddenly hit by a wave of panic...



As Rose stumbles out of Mali's caravan, it seems like she can't get out of there quick enough!



Is Rose now having second thoughts about getting into a relationship with Mali?

Rose does a runner from Mali on Home and Away!

Meanwhile, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) has been left reeling from being kissed by her ex-lover, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Eden has already asked Cash to keep his distance while she attempts to deal with her returning memories of their past romance.



But then Cash totally went and misread the signals between 'em.



Eden turns to songwriting to ease her worried mind.



Eden sings her truth and it's full of love.



However, when Cash keeps calling to try and clear-up the misunderstanding, Eden continues to reject him...

Cash has messed-up with Eden... again on Home and Away!

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), are starting to get the hang of co-parenting.



After her previous meltdown over motherhood, Izzy starts to trust her mothering instincts.



So when baby Izzy doesn't seem to be her usual self, Ziggy starts to worry that something is WRONG.



Ziggy insists on taking Izzy to the hospital, getting more anxious by the minute.



Is there something seriously wrong with Izzy?

Ziggy and Dean are starting to get the hang of parenthood on Home and Away.

