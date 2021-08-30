'Home and Away' spoilers: Tane Parata discovers Ziggy's secret?

Tane Parata gets closer to finding out the truth about THAT kiss between Ziggy and Dean on Home and Away...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is suddenly feeling suspicious about his girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Tane's nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), who witnessed THAT secret kiss between Ziggy and her ex-boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), has dropped a cryptic comment suggesting something happened between Ziggy and Dean at the art exhibition in the city!



Is Ziggy's brief moment of betrayal about to be exposed?



Ziggy is alarmed when Tane spots Dean outside the Surf Club and wants to have a private word with him.



Tane questions Dean about what happened between him and Ziggy in the city, hoping to lure Dean into some kind of confession...



Ziggy is in a panic over what Dean might reveal.



But when she catches-up with Dean alone and tries to do some damage control, SOMEONE sees the ex-lovers together, acting in a very suspicious manner...

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) finds his granddad Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) working on renovation plans for his wife Martha's (Belinda Giblin) house in Merimbula.



Ryder feels guilty and knows he needs to come-up with a way to repay the loan from Alf that funded his and girlfriend Chloe Anderson's (Sam Barrett) short-lived food truck business.



But when Ryder and Chloe crunch the numbers, they realise it's gonna take them FOREVER to pay back the money.



Is there a way Ryder and Chloe can boost their earning potential?

Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is suspicious after seeing ex-lovers Ziggy and Dean having a heated conversation.



Dean's sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is also acting shifty.



It doesn't take long for Bella to guess that something's going on with Ziggy and Dean.



But when Bella shares the news with Ryder, his girlfriend Chloe jumps to the conclusion that Bella is somehow trying to sabotage Tane and Ziggy's relationship!

