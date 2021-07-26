Neighbours spoilers: Amy Greenwood has a SEXY secret!

It's the morning after the night before for Amy Greenwood and Levi on Neighbours...

It's a tough life for Amy Greenwood (played by Jacinta Stapleton) on Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The bar manager has got two of Ramsay Street's most eligible bachelors pursuing her!



After unexpectedly spending the night with neighbour Levi Canning (Richie Morris), Amy hurries the house half-naked copper out of the house before anyone else at Number 30 discovers what's going on.



Will anyone see the SECRET lovers?



Levi makes it clear he's interested in hooking-up again for more uncomplicated fun.



But Amy starts to have her doubts when she realises loverboy Levi is the same age as her own grown son...



Meanwhile, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is still on the scene.



Despite Amy calling it quits with them, Ned continues to drop hints that he's interested in picking-up where they left off.



What's a gal to do?



Suddenly it looks like Amy might be caught-up in a Ramsay Street love triangle!



Three's a crowd for Ned, Amy and Levi on Neighbours? (Image credit: Channel 5)

Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is happy to be discharged from hospital and recovering back home at Number 30 after the SHOCK car crash.



However, the life-and-death experience has shaken Yashvi up and she's definitely not her old self.



During a heart-to-heart with her mum Dipi (Sharon Johal), Yashvi admits she's not sure she wants to be on the police force anymore!



Dipi makes it clear she will support her daughter no matter what Yashvi decides to do about her career.



But Dipi gets another surprise when Yashvi also reaches a life-changing decision about her future in Erinsborough...

Yashvi makes a big decision about the future on Neighbours... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5