'Neighbours' spoilers: Pierce Greyson returns to Erinsborough!

What is Pierce Greyson doing back in Erinsborough on Neighbours? Will anybody be happy to see him?

Pierce Greyson (played by Don Hany) flies in from Sydney for an unexpected visit on today's episode of Neighbours (Channel 5, 5.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So things get a bit awkward when Pierce knocks at the door of Number 24. He discovers his ex-wife Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) is now living there with her new girlfriend, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).



How things change!



Nicolette attempts to put on a brave face and pretends she's OK with Chloe's ex-husband being back in the picture. But when Chloe seems open to the idea of spending time with Pierce again, Nicolette begins to worry.

Three's a crowd when Pierce visits Chloe and Nicolette at Number 24 on Neighbours! (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) isn't exactly happy to see his dad Pierce again. The pair has often had a tricky relationship in the past.



Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) tries to convince Hendrix that Pierce does care about him and encourages Hendrix to spend some time with his dad before the rift between them gets any wider.



But Hendrix reckons Pierce only cares about business and making money.



When Hendrix discovers the REAL reason Pierce has returned to Erinsborough, will he be proved right?

Hendrix and Pierce clash when he discovers why his dad is really back in town on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere, the business rivalry between Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Pierce is reignited.



Paul is annoyed when Pierce correctly guesses the businessman is currently having some money troubles. After all, WHY is Paul suddenly selling-off many of his business assets such as The Hive?



But could it be that Pierce has problems of his own when he reveals he's back in town to strike a business deal?

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) finds herself caught in the middle of a squabble between Paul and Pierce on Neighbours. (Image credit: Channel 5)

