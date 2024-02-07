And did those feet... with Alan Partridge: everything we know

Steve Coogan stars in And did those feet... with Alan Partridge

Britain's favourite broadcaster will return to our screens in And did those feet... with Alan Partridge. Back of the net!

The six-part BBC One documentary stars Steve Coogan as the iconic chat show host and will follow him as he reintegrates into life in Britain after a year spent working in Saudi Arabia.

The series begins with a long-awaited homecoming yet soon morphs into "something more personal" as the happiness Alan thought he'd feel at being back in Norwich fails to materialise.

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoys extensive oil and natural gas reserves," said Alan Partridge in an official statement. "But has also seen economic growth in other areas such as agricultural production, retail trade, construction, and transport. It directs some $69 billion to military expenditure each year. And yet despite all that, I somehow felt incomplete.”

Here's everything we know about And did those feet... with Alan Partridge...

The series will begin filming later in 2024 and is expected to hit our screens at some point in 2025. When we get a confirmed TX date, we'll be sure to let you know.

We're also hoping Alan might be able to secure himself a much-coveted second series when he eventually sits down with BBC Director of Comedy Commissioning, Jon Petrie.

“Alan Partridge is the most iconic comedy character in the UK," said Petrie. "The wonderful Steve Coogan and Neil & Rob Gibbons continue to innovate and create an even richer world for Alan to inhabit. This unflinching look at the state of the UK through Alan’s eyes promises to add more brilliance to the Partridge canon.”

We last saw Alan in BBC1 series This Time with Alan Partridge (Image credit: Baby Cow)

And did those feet... with Alan Partridge plot

The six-part documentary series follows Alan as he reacquaints himself with life in Norfolk after working in Saudi Arabia for a year. A BBC synopsis reads...

"What begins as a documentary about homecoming soon morphs into something more personal as Alan realises that the happiness he thought he’d feel at being back in Norwich just hasn’t materialised. Something’s missing.

"We follow Alan as he sets off on a quest to understand his funk and to share what he learns with the nation. And if he ends up being seen as a mental health champion for the middle-aged, who’s also a good fit to present other issues-led documentary strands, so be it.

"Over six episodes, Alan explores exactly half a dozen of the areas that play a part in keeping us funk-free, from home lives, to work life, to the importance of nature, to relationships, to pastimes, to a sixth topic he’s not worked out yet because he’s a proper journalist, not just a sausage machine knocking out content.

"It’s a journey through the mental health of himself and the country he loves (the UK including Northern Ireland) to ask: are we mentally unwell, mentally challenged, sad, cross, disturbed or just plain fed up?"

And did those feet... with Alan Partridge cast

Steve Coogan will reprise his most famous role as Alan Partridge, a part he has played in various TV series for over 30 years.

There are no other members of cast confirmed at this stage, but we're all hoping Alan's long-suffering personal assistant, Lynn Benfield — who's played by Felicity Montagu — will be at his side once again.

When more casting announcements are made, we'll be sure to let you know.

And did those feet... with Alan Partridge trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands.