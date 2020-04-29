Best Shows to Watch on CuriosityStream in 2020

With a library of more than 3,000 amazing titles, CuriosityStream offers a downright overwhelming selection of educational content — so much so that it's difficult even to figure out where to start! That's where we come in. Here, in our opinion, are some of the best shows CuriosityStream has to offer.

A Fantastical Journey: Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places

Science Meets Science Fiction: Living Universe

Eat Well and Be Healthy: Prescription: Nutrition

Blast From the Past: Ancient Earth

Best Original Series: Curious Minds

Light up your life: David Attenborough's Light on Earth

Picking the perfect vintage: Master of Wine

Gridiron glory: 4th and Forever: Muck City

The Truth Behind the Internet: Digits

Uncovering history: Pompeii: Disaster Streeet

Peace and Love: The Woodstock Bus

History Repeats Itself: Deep Time History

Expanding Your Mind With CuriosityStream

What you see above is just a small selection of the titles available on CuriosityStream. They're what we believe to be some of the best shows the service has to offer. There's a lot more to the service than what you see here - so even if the list above doesn't quite pique your interest, there will very likely be something on CuriosityStream that does.

If you're looking for a thought-provoking exploration of our place in the universe and the development of artificial intelligence, definitely check out Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places . There's a reason the man has been recognized as one of the greatest minds of the 21st century. Check out Digits if you are interested in learning how this thing that affects our daily lives works — I'm talking about the internet.

CuriosityStream is full of documentaries and series that help to explain history from ancient villages and dinosaurs to the ever-changing science of DNA. So if one of our picks above doesn't interest you, don't worry, there are thousands of thought-provoking and educational choices on CuriosityStream.