BMF season 3: everything we know about the crime saga

It should come as no surprise that BMF season 3 was announced by Starz early in 2023, literally not long after the BMF season 2 premiere. The hit series is inspired by the real-life rise to power of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory (Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory) and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory (Da'Vinchi) in Detroit during the 80s. Through an illicit drug business, they were able to build a powerful criminal enterprise, which of course was peppered with danger for not only them but those caught in their world.

After last season saw the Flenory family fall victim to various temptations as it pertains to matters of lust and love, and famous comedian and actress Mo’Nique shake up the BMF canvas as Goldie, fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

With that said, here’s everything we know about BMF season 3.

At the time of publication, a premiere date had not been set for BMF season 3. However, as that information becomes available, we’ll pass along the update

BMF season 3 plot

Not much has been mentioned about what happens next in the new season of the show. However, in an interview with Variety , series showrunner Heather Zuhlke stated of season 3:



"What you’re going to see is the fallout and somatically all of our characters are in a season of reinvention across the board – Charles, Lucille, Meech, Terry, Bryant and Jin. There’s consequences to all these things. So you’re going to see all of that dramatized moving forward."

Demetrius Flenory Jr., BMF (Image credit: Starz)

BMF season 3 cast

Let’s start with a bit of casting news. Given Goldie died before the final moments of season 2, Mo’Nique is not expected to return for season 3 to reprise the role. However, while the Precious actress may be gone, per a TV Line report, rapper 2 Chainz (The Enforcer) and singer Ne-Yo (Step Up: High Water) have recurring roles in the new episodes. 2 Chainz plays an Atlanta-based distributor named Stacks, and Ne-yo is an Atlanta player in the drug game with an "entrepreneurial spirit."

Furthermore, expected to return to the show are the following.

Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory (Euphoria) as Big Meech

Da'Vinchi (All American) as Southwest T

Russell Hornsby (Fences) as Charles

Michole Briana White (Dead to Me) as Lucille

Ajiona Alexus (13 Reasons Why) as Kato

Eric Kofi Abrefa (The One) as Lamar

Laila Pruitt (Secret Headquarters) as Nicole

Wood Harris (Shooting Stars) as Pat

Kash Doll (Empire) as Monique

Serayah (Empire) as Lori

Snoop Dogg (House Party) as Pastor Swift

Myles Truitt (Black Lightning) as B-Mickie

Steve Harris (The Practice) as Detective Bryant

Kelly Hu (The Orville) as Detective Jin

La La Anthony (The Chi) as Markisha

BMF season 3 trailer

A trailer for the new season hasn’t been released. However, when one becomes available we’ll place it here.

How to watch BMF

BMF is a Starz Original program. New episodes first air live on the Starz channel. If you’re someone that has gotten rid of cable/satellite television, Starz is available as an add-on service on live TV streaming platforms like Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV . Episodes of BMF also become available to watch on demand via the standalone Starz App .

UK would-be viewers can watch episodes by utilizing a subscription to Lionsgate Plus.