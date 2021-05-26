'Brian Cox's Adventures in Space and Time' — start date, premise, trailer and all you need to know

Brian Cox's Adventures in Space and Time sees the expert ask some very big questions.

Brian Cox's Adventures in Space and Time follows the physicist as he attempts to answer some of the biggest questions around space, the universe, and science, by using the latest research and materials from previous programmes he's worked on.

This four-part series will air ahead of his stadium tour called Horizons : A 2021 Space Odyssey, a live event which uses state-of-the-art LED screen technology to fill arenas with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang.

Here's what we know so far...

Brian Cox's Adventures in Space and Time will air on BBC2 on Sunday 30 May at 9pm. It will be available on demand via iPlayer after broadcast.

What is Brian Cox's Adventures in Space and Time about?

Professor Brian Cox at the Allen Array, Hat Creek radio observatory, California, USA. (Image credit: BBC/Paul O’Callaghan)

In the first episode, Brian Cox looks at our attempts to answer one of the most profound questions we can ask — are we alone in the universe? With many pondering the existence of life on other planets, the first episode sees Brian explaining why the scientific search for aliens deserves to be taken seriously, as well as exploring how scientists are already sending space probes to the furthest reaches of our solar system.

Brian will also examine his old films, asking how far can we go in our exploration of the cosmos and celebrate some of the most extraordinary achievements of space exploration to date.

Details of further episodes have not yet been announced, but we'll be sure to keep you updated when we have more information about what to expect once they're announced.

Is there a trailer for Brian Cox's Adventures in Space and Time?

A trailer hasn't been released yet, but we'll update if the BBC uploads one ahead of the air date.