Buying London: what happens, trailer, estate agents and everything we know

Buying London is a new Netflix show that will take us behind the scenes at one of London’s most exclusive luxury estate agents. The series follows Daniel Daggers, the boss of DDRE Global, and his ambitious staff as they battle to sell some of London’s eye-wateringly high-end properties. Daniel likes to call himself ‘Mr Super Prime’.

A spin-off from the US series Buying Beverly Hills, this show will take us from the money-laden streets of London's Mayfair to the exclusive enclaves of Holland Park in West London. We'll also get to know the estate agents as they strive to make their mark in the cutthroat business whilst at the same time navigating the intricacies of their own personal lives.

“My reputation, as well as all my money, is on the line,” says Daniel. “But in the story of David and Goliath, it’s David who wins. Or is it Daniel?”

So here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix series Buying London…

We'll see plenty of high-end properties in Buying London. (Image credit: Netflix)

Buying London launches on Netflix in May 2024. As soon as a release date is announced, we’ll update this page.

Is there a trailer for Buying London?

Yes there's a trailer clip now available for Buying London which you can watch below. This preview trailer introduces us to Daniel Daggers, or ‘Mr Super Prime’ as he refers to himself, as he explains how his small independent company challenges his ‘old-school’ rivals and looks to revolutionise the high-end property market.

What happens in Buying London?

Buying London lets us peek behind the curtain at exclusive estate agents DDRE Global, run by boss Daniel Daggers who says he has sold over £5billion of property to the rich and famous. But alongside his team of agents, he must work hard to keep pace with his more established rivals.

Daniel Daggers looking for opportunities in Buying London. (Image credit: Netflix)

Buying London — meet the estate agent stars

Buying London follows Daniel Daggers, who has worked in real estate for 25 years but left a big corporation to start his own business, DDRE Global. At the moment, there’s not much information about Daniel’s team but it won’t be long before we can get to know the ins and outs of their lives, both professional and personal.