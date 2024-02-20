Buying Beverly Hills season 2: release date, preview clip, cast and everything we know about the reality show

Mauricio Umansky is back with his daughters for Buying Beverly Hills season 2, the real estate show that mixes professional and personal business as Umansky continues to expand the reach of The Agency in California.

The series returns as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 wraps on Bravo. For those who have been following along with The Real Housewives show, you know that Mauricio and his wife, Kyle Richards, have been struggling in their marriage, and this struggle seemingly continues to be front and center on this season of Buying Beverly Hills.

Want to know what else you can expect to see on Buying Beverly Hills season 2? Here’s everything we know about it.

Buying Beverly Hills season 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 22. If you’re interested in watching the new episodes of the series, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

Buying Beverly Hills season 2 plot

Here is a brief synopsis of this season of Buying Beverly Hills:

"Family drama, luxury listings and fierce competition in the LA market set the stage for this new season of Buying Beverly Hills. This real estate occu-soap follows top agents from Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency, including his daughters Farrah, Alexia and Sophia as they navigate the high-stakes world of luxury real estate, relationships and friendships."

Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky and Mauricio Umansky in Buying Beverly Hills (Image credit: Netflix )

Buying Beverly Hills season 2 cast

As previously mentioned, Mauricio Umansky and his daughters Farrah, Alexia and Sophia star in this season of Buying Beverly Hills. Viewers of Buying Beverly Hills season 1 will recall that Sophia was joining The Agency as a new member of the team in the last episode, so she will seemingly dive heads first into the series with season 2.

The family is expected to be joined by season 1 cast members Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt and Sonika Vaid. However, as more concrete information about casting becomes available, we’ll pass along a more definitive update.

Buying Beverly Hills season 2 trailer

A trailer has not yet been made available, but Netflix did release this official clip showing Mauricio having a difficult conversation with his daughters about his marriage woes. Take a look at the video below.