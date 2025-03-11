Can You Keep a Secret? — everything we know about the Dawn French comedy

By
published

Dawn French stars as a widow with a very surprising secret...

Can You Keep a Secret cast Neha Fendon (Mandip Gill), William Fendon (Mark Heap), Debbie Fendon (Dawn French), Harry Fendon (Craig Roberts)
(Image credit: BBC)

Can You Keep a Secret? is a new BBC One comedy starring The Vicar of Dibley's Dawn French.

To make it even more exciting, the series set in the West Country also stars Friday Night Dinner's Mark Heap. Dawn plays widow Debbie Fendon, with Mark as her late husband William. But the big twist is Mark isn't actually dead, just hiding in the loft from the insurance people!

Dawn says: "At last... a sitcom where I can keep my top on… mostly."

Here's everything we know about Can You Keep a Secret?...

Can You Keep a Secret? Release date

Friday Night Dinner cast

Mark Heap in Friday Night Dinner as Jim (Image credit: Channel 4)

Can You Keep a Secret? Is now filming so we’d expect a late 2025 release date on BBC One, but this is still to be confirmed. It has six parts.

Plot

Debbie (Dawn French) is a granny, lawn bowler and general tinpot dictator who’s married to hermit-like William. William promptly dies, however, it later turns out he’s been wrongly declared dead. Rather than own up the couple hatch a scheme where William will hide in the loft until the insurance pays out and then they can use the cash to fund their retirement. What could go wrong? Well quite a lot obviously!

The BBC teases: "This all proves a bit much for their easily frazzled son Harry (Craig Roberts – Submarine, The Fundamentals of Caring) who — despite his emotional shortcomings — has managed to acquire a family of his own and a potentially life-changing insurance payout from his father's 'death'.

"What's especially tricky for Harry is that his pathologically pragmatic wife Neha (Doctor Who’s Mandip Gil) is a local police officer and, if she finds out about her in-laws’ fraudulent ways, the Fendons might have an issue. Clearly Harry — reunited with a dad he’s just buried and the reality that his parents have turned into a pensioner version of Bonnie and Clyde — suddenly has a lot more to juggle. Sandwiched between two generations of toddlers, he finds himself navigating a very common stage of life — only this time, it's criminal."

Cast

Dawn French and Mark Heap star alongside Mandip Gill and Craig Roberts. Further guest stars are yet to be announced.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.

David Hollingsworth
David Hollingsworth
Editor

David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.

Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. 

David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.

Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!

