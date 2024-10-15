DI Ray season 2: release date, cast, plot, trailer, interview and everything we know

Following the huge success of DI Ray season 1 which aired in May 2022, ER star Parminder Nagra is back as Detective Inspector Rachita Ray, for DI Ray season 2.

Smartly scripted by Line of Duty star Maya Sonhi, the new series, which is set in Birmingham, sees Leicester-born DI Ray investigating the murder of a high-profile criminal. Sensitive ethnic issues relating to the case ignite racial tensions, causing a personal conflict for Rachita, both as a British Asian woman and as a police officer, which she must fight to prevent a turf war from erupting.

Season 1 ended on a dramatic cliffhanger as Rachita uncovered who was behind the murder of Imran Aziz, before being suspended by the chief of police pending further investigation. But what has Rachita been up to since we last saw her and what state is her career in?

Here's everything you need to know about DI Ray season 2...

DI Ray season 2 starts on Sunday, October 20 at 9pm on ITV1. Episode two airs the following evening on Monday, October 21 and the third episode airs on Tuesday, October 22 also both at (pm on ITV1.

There are six episodes in total, and the remaining three will air the following week on Sunday, October 27, Monday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 29.

All six episodes will be available on ITVX from Sunday, October 20.

There is currently no information on a US release date but we will update this guide if one is announced.

DI Ray season 2 plot

Two months after her suspension we are reunited with DI Rachita Ray who has been thrust back into homicide after a fatal drive-by shooting outside a Birmingham hospital leaves two dead.

One of the victims is Frank Chapman, the head of a notorious local crime syndicate, but the other is a young nurse, Megan Parks, who is also caught in the crossfire and killed.

Soon DI Ray finds herself caught up in a race against time to uncover the dark truth about the shooting before the Chapman family vows to get revenge and an all-out gang war erupts.

But, unfortunately for Rachita, her problems at work haven't gone away either, and she is left wondering whether to pursue an official complaint about the prejudice she is encountering.

DI Ray season 2 cast

As well as Parminder Nagra returning as Detective Inspector Rachita Ray, Gemma Whelan will return as DCI Kerry Henderson, Jamie Bamber is back as DI Martyn Hunter and Steve Oram will be returning as DS Clive Bottomley.

Ian Puleston-Davies returns as Superintendent Ross Beardsmore, Peter Bankole as DS Kwesi Edmund and Sam Baker-Jones as DC Liam Payne.

New cast members for season 2 include Patrick Baladi (Breeders, Line of Duty) as DI Patrick Holden, Dinita Gohil (Our House) as Anita Choudhry, Witney White (Father Brown) as DC Charlene Ellis, Michael Socha (Showtrial season 2, Big Boys Don’t Cry, Chernobyl) as Dave Chapman, Syreeta Kumar (Apple Tree Yard) as Sharan Mochani, Lauren Drummond (Holby City) as Suzie Chapman and Taha Rahim as Ravinder ‘Rav’ Mochani.

DI Ray season 2 episode guide

Episode one

Two months after her suspension, DI Rachita Ray is thrust back into homicide after a fatal drive-by shooting outside a Birmingham hospital leaves two dead: a young nurse, Megan Parks, and the head of a notorious local crime syndicate, Frank Chapman. DI Ray is in race against time to uncover the truth before the Chapman family act out their revenge and an all-out gang war erupts onto the streets.

Episode two

Having lost trace of two kidnappers in a daring car chase, DI Ray must team up with Serious Organised Crime to find her prime murder suspect before it’s too late. The team uncovers a sinister link between the Chapmans and Mochanis when a photo is discovered on Rav’s laptop, and Sharan Mochani receives an ultimatum. Rachita’s faith in her team is shaken when her behaviour is brought into question.

Episode three

The clock is ticking to track down an armed fugitive after a third murder victim is found, and Rachita is forced to confront a familiar face from her past. As racial tensions rise in the community, police failings are brought under the spotlight. A historical feud between Frank and a former associate breeds a fresh lead. Meanwhile, Suzie begins to make enquiries into her family’s affairs.

More episode information to follow...

Is there a trailer for DI Ray season 2?

Yes, you can watch all the fast-paced drama below...

Season 2 of DI Ray starts on ITV from the 20th October! - YouTube Watch On

DI Ray season 2 interview

We chatted to Parminder Nagra about what we can expect from season 2...

Can you explain where Rachita is at as season two gets underway?

"Well, it didn’t end well for her after the first season! She’s betrayed by her partner, a guy that she had strong feelings for got shot in front of her - I mean if anything could go wrong in her life, it’s pretty much gone wrong. Season 2 picks up pretty soon after, so she’s in a place where she’s probably not feeling her best and not very trusting of anyone. She just wants to be allowed to get on with her job."

Why do you think Rachita is so good at her job, and why do you think she wants to keep going with it?

"The reason she got into that profession is because she really, truly loves what she does, and she’s always searching for the truth. The series starts a little bit slow and then you just slowly see it picking up pace as she gets so into unpacking and unpicking everything as quickly as she can."

What was it like working on location in Birmingham?

"I think people genuinely feel quite proud because you’re doing something in their city. I remember in the first series where I went out to stop someone with a knife, and I was screaming at everybody to back away, I didn't realise that half the people that were standing there were real!"

Behind the scenes and more on DI Ray season 2

The six-part series of DI Ray is written by Line of Duty actress and screenwriter Maya Sondhi (Mount Pleasant, The Kumars, Ackley Bridge, EastEnders) and Sarah Deane (Compulsion, Granite Harbour).

The lead director is Nirpal Bhogal (Endeavour, Misfits), with the series produced by Roya Eslami (Adult Material) and executive produced by Madonna Baptiste (Stephen, Black Mirror) and Jed Mercurio (Trigger Point, Line of Duty).

The series was filmed in the Midlands and is produced by HTM Television, an independent production company co-owned by Jed Mercurio and Hat Trick Managing Director Jimmy Mulville. It will be distributed globally by Hat Trick International and Anton Corp.