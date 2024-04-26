Showtrial season 2: plot, cast and everything we know
Showtrial season 2 will focus on a brand new case, three years after the original season aired.
Showtrial season 2 is coming to the BBC after a three-year wait, where there'll be a fresh cast and a new case.
In the first season, we focused on the mysterious disappearance of Hannah Ellis and an arrogant entrepreneur's daughter named Talitha Campbell finds herself as the prime suspect.
This time, it's an entirely new hotly contested criminal trial, with this season's case involving the death of high-profile climate activist named Marcus Calderwood, and the people who are trying to uncover the truth.
Speaking about the new season, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama said: "We're so excited to once again join forces with Ben Richards and World Productions to bring a new unmissable Showtrial to BBC One and iPlayer.
"With Adeel, Nathalie, and Michael leading the cast, and a brand new central mystery to be played out in front of the nation, Showtrial will have viewers hooked from the start."
Here's everything we know about Showtrial season 2...
Showtrial season 2 release date
Showtrial season 2 began filming in November 2023 on location in Belfast. We don't currently have a confirmed release date for the new instalment.
If you want to refresh your memory on Showtrial season 1, all episodes are available on iPlayer.
Showtrial season 2 plot
In Showtrial season 2, we see the the high-profile climate activist Marcus Calderwood left for dead in a violent hit and run. But in his dying moments, he reveals his killer is a serving policeman.
It's up to a charismatic and cocky officer, an anxious defence solicitor, and a rigorous CPS lawyer to uncover the truth and reveal whether or not Marcus' death was an accident or a planned attack.
This storyline is completely separate from season 1, but will follow a similar format where we'll witness the victim’s last breath all the way to the jury’s final verdict, uncovering evidence as we go.
Showtrial season 2 cast
Adeel Akhtar (Sherwood), Nathalie Armin (Unforgotten), and Michael Socha (This Is England) star in the three leading roles this season.
Michael plays officer Justin Mitchell, Adeel plays defence solicitor Sam Gill, and Nathalie is a rigorous CPS lawyer who is leading the case against the accused.
Is there a trailer?
It's too early for trailers at the moment, but watch this space!
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes, reviews and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story, Stranger Things and Black Mirror but she is also partial to a quiz show or a bit of Say Yes to the Dress!