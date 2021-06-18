'Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend' Season 2 on Channel 4 — everything you need to know

Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend Season 2 is a must-watch for fans of the original Escape to the Chateau series, as it sees popular couple Dick and Angel Strawbridge taking on an exciting new project.

The first season introduced the concept and saw the duo helping families across the UK to tackle their DIY and design dilemmas.

Season 2 kicks off soon and will see all-new challenges. In the first season, they shared top tips with viewers and were inspired by questions they'd received from viewers of the original series.

Explaining the idea Dick Strawbridge told us: "We receive so many emails and questions on social media asking how we do certain things and the numbers went up in lockdown because people had time to do things that had been on their list for ages. We said, ‘Why don't we help?'"

Here's what you need to know about Season 2...

Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend Season 2 begins on Thursday 24 June at 9pm on Channel 4. Season 1 is available on-demand via All4.

What will we see in Season 2?

There's some great new projects coming up in Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend Season 2. We'll see Dick and Angel Strawbridge as they help Kate and Erik to restore their historical 150-year-old sash window, as well as turning their small landing into space for all the family which preserves the history of the property.

In addition to this, Angel shows us how creating repeating patterns on fabric can be a quirky solution to display family photos outside of a frame, and Dick helps Suzanna and Luke to turn a treasured wardrobe into a showcase for shoes.

Once again, they'll be giving advice to viewers as well as helping couples who feature on the show, hoping to help more people with their DIY woes.

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer for Season 2, but there's a preview for the first to give you an idea of what to expect in Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend. With plenty of unique challenges and gorgeous pieces, it's a must-watch for DIY lovers!